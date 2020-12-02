Elliot Page's 'Umbrella Academy' role will not be changed: report

Elliot Page will continue to play his character on Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy” after coming out as transgender on Tuesday.

The actor stars as Vanya Hargreeves in the superhero series based on the Dark Horse Comics story of the same name. Vanya is a cisgender woman with unstable powers that allow her to affect her environment through force by using sound, which she typically channels through her violin.

Despite the character being a woman and Page revealing that he identifies as a man, there are no plans for the series to alter Vanya or have Page stop playing the part in the upcoming third season, according to Variety.

The outlet cites an insider who claims that, in addition to keeping Page around for “Umbrella Academy,” Netflix is currently in the process of altering his name in all metadata in which he appears on the streaming service.

Representatives for Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

“Umbrella Academy” focuses on a group of adopted siblings who share a unique quality in that they were all born with a unique superpower. The plot is, in many ways, very reminiscent of “X-Men,” in which Page played the role of Kitty Pryde in two of the films.

Season 2 of “Umbrella Academy” dropped on Netflix in July and quickly became the most popular title on the Netflix library in its first week of release, according to Nielsen data (via The Hollywood Reporter). The outlet reports that U.S. users watched a little more than 3 billion minutes of the show’s two seasons.

Page, 33, took to Twitter on Tuesday to publicly come out as a transgender man in a lengthy statement.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," the statement begins.

Page reflected on his gratefulness for the support he received while embarking on this new chapter.

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it finally feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Page continues.

"I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity, and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page's announcement comes six years after he publicly came out as gay at a conference in Las Vegas for educators and counselors who work with gay youth. In 2018, the star married partner Emma Portner. The two reportedly met on Instagram.

In his statement, Page asks for "patience" as he navigates his transition. While admitting that his "joy is real," the Hollywood star tells fans that it's also a "fragile" thing to come out.

