Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in December 2020
It's time to plan your holiday binge-watch
December means binge-watching holiday movies on Netflix.
The popular streaming service is looking to close out 2020 in the most festive and joyful way possible, by bringing a slew of holiday content right into people’s living rooms this season.
Starting on Dec. 1, users can look forward to the new holiday film “Angela’s Christmas Wish” as well as a behind-the-scenes documentary about the Christmas blockbusters we’ve all come to know and love titled “The Holiday Movies That Made Us.”
OBAMAS PRODUCING NETFLIX SKETCH COMEDY SERIES BASED ON BOOK DETAILING TRUMP TRANSITION CHAOS
Meanwhile, TV fans can look forward to ripping off some recipes from “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” season 3 later in the month.
However, with the introduction of new content to Netflix’s library comes the inevitable loss of popular content like “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” and “Airplane.” December will also mark people’s last chance to stream shows like “Dexter,” “Nurse Jackie” and “The West Wing” before they leave the platform for good.
To help make the holidays a little easier to plan, below is a rundown of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in December 2020:
AVAILABLE ON NETFLIX:
Available 12/1/20
Angela's Christmas Wish
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show
3 Days to Kill (2014)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Chef (2014)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Effie Gray (2014)
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders (2018)
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Little Nicky (2000)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Monster House (2006)
Peppermint (2018)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
12/2/20
Alien Worlds
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
Fierce
Hazel Brugger: Tropical
12/3/20
Break
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)
12/4/20
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
Big Mouth: Season 4
Bombay Rose
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting
MANK
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3
Selena: The Series
12/5/20
Detention
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
12/7/20
Ava (2020)
Manhunt: Deadly Games
GOLDIE HAWN SAYS WORKING WITH KURT RUSSELL ON CHRISTMAS MOVIE WAS LIKE A 'HONEYMOON'
12/8/20
Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem
Lovestruck in the City
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
Triple 9 (2016)
12/9/20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
The Big Show Show: Christmas
Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose)
The Surgeon's Cut
12/10/20
Alice in Borderland
12/11/20
A Trash Truck Christmas
Canvas
Giving Voice
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)
The Prom
12/14/20
A California Christmas
Hilda: Season 2
Tiny Pretty Things
12/15/20
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies (2020)
The Professor and the Madman (2019)
Pup Academy: Season 2
Song Exploder: Volume 2
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
12/16/20
Anitta: Made In Honorio
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America
How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
The Ripper
Run On
Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special
12/17/20
Braven (2018)
12/18/20
Guest House (2020)
Home for Christmas: Season 2
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Sweet Home
12/20/20
Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)
12/21/20
The Con Is On (2018)
12/22/20
After We Collided (2020)
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
Timmy Time: Season 2
12/23/20
The Midnight Sky
Your Name Engraved Herein
12/25/20
Bridgerton
12/26/20
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
DNA
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3
The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone
12/27/20
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
12/28/20
Cops and Robbers
Rango (2011)
12/29/20
Dare Me: Season 1
12/30/20
Best Leftovers Ever!
Equinox
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise
12/31/20
Best of Stand-Up 2020
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4
LEAVING NETFLIX
Leaving 12/1/20
Heartbreakers (2001)
The Lobster (2015)
Leaving 12/4/20
Cabin Fever (2016)
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
Leaving 12/5/20
The Rum Diary (2011)
Leaving 12/6/20
The Secret (2006)
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Leaving 12/7/20
Berlin, I Love You (2019)
The Art of the Steal (2013)
Leaving 12/8/20
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 12/10/20
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)
Leaving 12/14/20
Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 12/17/20
Ip Man 3 (2015)
Leaving 12/22/20
The Little Hours (2017)
Leaving 12/24/20
The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 12/25/20
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Leaving 12/27/20
Fifty (2015)
Leaving 12/28/20
Lawless (2012)
Leaving 12/29/20
The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
Leaving 12/30/20
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
Ip Man (2008)
Ip Man 2 (2010)
Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 12/31/20
Airplane! (1980)
An Education (2009)
Anna Karenina (2012)
Baby Mama (2008)
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Barbershop (2002)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Cape Fear (1991)
Casper (1995)
Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
Coneheads (1993)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
Dennis the Menace (1993)
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Fargo (1996)
For Love or Money (1993)
Frida (2002)
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
Her (2013)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
The Interview (2014)
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
The Notebook (2004)
Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
The Office : Seasons 1-9
Poltergeist (1982)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Session 9 (2001)
Splice (2009)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
Superman Returns (2006)
The Town (2010)
Troy (2004)
WarGames (1983)
The Witches (1990)