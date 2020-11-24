December means binge-watching holiday movies on Netflix.

The popular streaming service is looking to close out 2020 in the most festive and joyful way possible, by bringing a slew of holiday content right into people’s living rooms this season.

Starting on Dec. 1, users can look forward to the new holiday film “Angela’s Christmas Wish” as well as a behind-the-scenes documentary about the Christmas blockbusters we’ve all come to know and love titled “The Holiday Movies That Made Us.”

OBAMAS PRODUCING NETFLIX SKETCH COMEDY SERIES BASED ON BOOK DETAILING TRUMP TRANSITION CHAOS

Meanwhile, TV fans can look forward to ripping off some recipes from “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” season 3 later in the month.

However, with the introduction of new content to Netflix’s library comes the inevitable loss of popular content like “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” and “Airplane.” December will also mark people’s last chance to stream shows like “Dexter,” “Nurse Jackie” and “The West Wing” before they leave the platform for good.

To help make the holidays a little easier to plan, below is a rundown of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in December 2020:

AVAILABLE ON NETFLIX:

Available 12/1/20

Angela's Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

12/2/20

Alien Worlds

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Fierce

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

12/3/20

Break

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)

12/4/20

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Big Mouth: Season 4

Bombay Rose

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting

MANK

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3

Selena: The Series

12/5/20

Detention

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

12/7/20

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

GOLDIE HAWN SAYS WORKING WITH KURT RUSSELL ON CHRISTMAS MOVIE WAS LIKE A 'HONEYMOON'



12/8/20

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem

Lovestruck in the City

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Triple 9 (2016)

12/9/20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose)

The Surgeon's Cut

12/10/20

Alice in Borderland

12/11/20

A Trash Truck Christmas

Canvas

Giving Voice

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

The Prom

12/14/20

A California Christmas

Hilda: Season 2

Tiny Pretty Things

12/15/20

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

12/16/20

Anitta: Made In Honorio

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper

Run On

Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special

12/17/20

Braven (2018)

12/18/20

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Sweet Home

12/20/20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

12/21/20

The Con Is On (2018)

12/22/20

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

12/23/20

The Midnight Sky

Your Name Engraved Herein

12/25/20

Bridgerton

12/26/20

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

DNA

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

12/27/20

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

12/28/20

Cops and Robbers

Rango (2011)

12/29/20

Dare Me: Season 1

12/30/20

Best Leftovers Ever!

Equinox

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

12/31/20

Best of Stand-Up 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

LEAVING NETFLIX

Leaving 12/1/20

Heartbreakers (2001)

The Lobster (2015)

Leaving 12/4/20

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

Leaving 12/5/20

The Rum Diary (2011)

Leaving 12/6/20

The Secret (2006)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Leaving 12/7/20

Berlin, I Love You (2019)

The Art of the Steal (2013)

Leaving 12/8/20

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 12/10/20

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)

Leaving 12/14/20

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 12/17/20

Ip Man 3 (2015)

Leaving 12/22/20

The Little Hours (2017)

Leaving 12/24/20

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 12/25/20

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Leaving 12/27/20

Fifty (2015)

Leaving 12/28/20

Lawless (2012)

Leaving 12/29/20

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Leaving 12/30/20

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 12/31/20

Airplane! (1980)

An Education (2009)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coneheads (1993)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fargo (1996)

For Love or Money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

The Interview (2014)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

The Notebook (2004)

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office : Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist (1982)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Superman Returns (2006)

The Town (2010)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

The Witches (1990)