Ellie Goulding threatens to back out of Cowboys' halftime show over complaints about the Salvation Army

Singer Ellie Goulding is threatening to back out of a performance at the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game halftime show over fan complaints about the Salvation Army.

The Grammy-nominated artist was set to perform at the game between the Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills during the halftime show, which will kick off the organization’s annual Red Kettle Campaign. A fixture of the game for the past 22 years, the campaign seeks to provide shelter and meals for the homeless as well as gifts for children during the holiday season.

The backlash came after Goulding took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an image of herself helping out at a Salvation Army location in New York City, which prompted followers to criticize her for supporting the organization that many believe to have a history of not being supportive of the LGBTQ community.

“Upon researching this, I have reached out to The Salvation Army and said that I would have no choice but to pull out unless they very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community," she wrote in the comments (via The Dallas Morning News). "I am a committed philanthropist as you probably know, and my heart has always been in helping the homeless, but supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity is clearly not something I would ever intentionally do. Thank you for drawing my attention to this.”

Neither representatives for Goulding nor the Salvation Army responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

It’s unclear at this time whether the Salvation Army plans to make a donation or if Goulding will make good on her promise to back out of the Thanksgiving Day event.