Ellie Goulding shows off her six pack while on honeymoon

Ellie Goulding showed fans her impressively toned figure in the first shot from her honeymoon.

The singer, 32, stripped down to a navy bikini and black trainers as she admired the picturesque view on her romantic getaway.

A sailing ship passed behind her in turquoise water and there wasn't a cloud in the sky.

'MODERN FAMILY' STAR ARIEL WINTER SHOWS OFF ABS IN INSTAGRAM POST: 'YOU LOOK BEAUTIFUL'

Loved-up Ellie's famously voluminous blonde hair blew gently in the breeze and her six-pack looked chiseled.

Last Saturday Ellie glowed with happiness as she shared a kiss with new husband Caspar Jopling after tying the knot at York Minster.

The "Love Me Like You Do" singer arrived at her star-studded wedding in York in a gothic-style white gown.

Arriving in a blue VW camper van, Ellie was greeted by her bridesmaids, who all wore white long-sleeved white dresses.

The singer's gown featured a high, ruffled neck, long sleeves and pearl floral detailing throughout.

TOM BRADY, MARIO LOPEZ THIRST OVER MARK WAHLBERG'S INCREDIBLE ABS

She added a long white veil and carried a bouquet of white roses.

As she climbed the steps of the Minster, her bridesmaids helped fan out the train of her dress.

After exchanging vows, the newlyweds shared their first kiss as man and wife at the altar, the stunning windows filling the space with light as their loved ones watched on.

The couple then headed outside for photographs, and Ellie couldn't hide her delight at becoming Mrs. Jopling.

The singer planted a kiss on her new husband's lips before they posed for more photographs.

Ellie invited a star-studded array of guests from the world of music and showbiz as well as members of the Royal Family after Princess Eugenie reportedly introduced the couple.

Fellow singer Katy Perry, 34, arrived with actor fiance Orlando Bloom, 42, and opted for a tie-dye patterned dress with a mint green jacket over the top.

HALLE BERRY ENJOYS 'SOME ME TIME' AS SHE STUNS IN A SHEER SWIMSUIT

The star added a colorful hairband, hoop earrings, and pink kitten heels to complete her wedding look, and held hands with Orlando as they smiled to the waiting crowds and headed inside the Minster.

Also in attendance was singer James Blunt, who arrived with his wife Sofia Wellesley, as well as comedian Jimmy Carr.

Fitness fanatic Ellie also invited The Body Coach Joe Wicks, who looked dapper in his suit as he arrived with his fiancee Rosie Jones.

The groom arrived around the same time as the guests, looking smart in his wedding suit with a white rose in his lapel.

Caspar Jopling, an arts dealer, looked relatively relaxed on his big day, smiling and sharing a joke with his friends before heading inside to await his bride.

Princess Beatrice, sister of the couple's reported matchmaker Princess Eugenie, opted for a dark green dress with ruffled sleeves as she waved to the crowds on the steps of the Minster.

She was joined by her mother, Sarah Ferguson, with the wedding marking the first time she has broken cover since her ex Prince Andrew first faced scrutiny over his relationship with paedo financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Ellie and Caspar, 27, first started dating in 2017, after their mutual friend Princess Eugenie reportedly introduced them.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.