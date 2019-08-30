Halle Berry enjoys 'some me time' as she stuns in a sheer swimsuit

Halle Berry is enjoying the last few moments of summer.

The 53-year-old Oscar winner posted a sultry new photo on social media on Thursday of herself lounging by a pool.

"You have to break from the grind, clear your mind, and enjoy some me time," she captioned the photo, which featured the actress in a sexy sheer swimsuit as she shaded her face from the sun with a large straw hat.

The "John Wick 3" star listed "get bad a -- banging abs" as one of her top New Year's resolutions in 2019, according to Women's Health, citing one of Berry's Instagram Stories. To help accomplish this, Berry said she wanted to try Bikram yoga.

But Berry says diet is just as important--if not more important--than exercise.

"I think the most important part of being healthy and in great shape largely depends on what and when you eat," wrote Berry on Jan.26, noting that she's had to take food "very seriously" because she's diabetic. "So for years, I have been following the keto or ketogenic diet. I hate the word “diet” so while you’ll see the word diet, just know I encourage you to think of it as a lifestyle change NOT A DIET! Keto is a very low-carb food plan which actually forces your body to burn fat like crazy."

"I also believe it’s been largely responsible for slowing down my aging process," Berry continued.

This isn't the first photo Berry fans have buzzed about this year.

Last month, fans went wild after the actress showcased her abs while wearing a black bra and faux fur coat.

“Springtime Confusion. #FauxFur,” Berry captioned the sultry image.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.