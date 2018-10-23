Melania Trump invites 'Ellen' producer to event about kindness in response to his snarky tweets

A top producer from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” kicked off a Twitter feud with White House director of communications for first lady Melania Trump when he declared he’s more afraid of “another Melania” entering the United States than the caravan of thousands of immigrants on the march from Central America.

“Ellen” executive producer Andy Lassner took to the social media platform for his most recent jab at the first lady and the Trump administration, tweeting Monday: "I'm way more afraid of another Melania getting in to this country than I am of any caravan of human beings seeking asylum."

Shortly after Fox News reached out for comment, the first lady's spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, responded to Lassner on Twitter by inviting him to an event Melania was hosting for children at the White House to discuss kindness.

The producer responded with a series of snarky comments, asking what time he should arrive and whether or not the event is dressy.

First lady Melania Trump was born in Slovenia and came to the U.S. legally, whereas the massive migrant caravan has become a polarizing topic as thousands seek to cross the U.S. border. The White House has framed the caravan itself as a potential importer of violence to the U.S., carrying on a theme it has emphasized in the past two years with the midterm elections looming.

A rep for Lassner and “The Ellen Degeneres Show” did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lassner, who has won 18 Daytime Emmy Awards, is no stranger to mocking the first lady on social media.

Lassner also recently referred to the president as an “orange, portly windbag” and mocks Trump and members of his administration on a regular basis, often with profane language.

He has called Sen. Ted Cruz “spineless,” mocked Sen. Lindsey Graham as “Republican Liberace” and declared himself a "single-issue voter," with the single issue being to “cripple” Trump’s presidency.

The far-left activist is a native of Colombia and has also worked on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.” He has an on-air presence on “Ellen” in addition to his producing role, as he regularly appears as himself on the program. Lassner has even joked that he would “reimburse” Democratic billionaire donor George Soros if he won the lottery.

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.