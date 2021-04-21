Ellen DeGeneres reveals she'd consumed 3 weed beverages before driving wife to the emergency room

Ellen DeGeneres appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on 4/20 to reveal that consuming a marijiuana drink recently complicated an emergency situation involving her wife, Protia de Rossi.

The 63-year-old comedian previously said de Rossi had to be rushed to the emergency room in March after some pain she was suffering got even worse as the night went on. It turned out that the actress needed an emergency appendectomy and is already recovering nicely. However, she explained to Kimmel that the situation was made all the more difficult by DeGeneres’ decision to consume a hearty amount of weed beverages before the incident.

DeGeneres explained that she’s not normally one to consume marijuana saying she really "hates the way it feels." However, in a stroke of bad luck she deiced to give it a shot on the night de Rossi was complaining about not feeling well. It was roughly 7:30 p.m. when she started complaining about not feeling well. Not thinking much of it, the talk show host decided to partake in an effort to have some better sleep.

"So, Chelsea Handler told me about these weed drinks, they're called Cann, and they have CBD or [THC]—I don't know what the good thing is," Ellen explained. "I drank one, and I didn't feel anything, so I drank three, and then I took two melatonin sleep pills. And I'm laying in bed, and I realize [Portia's] not in bed."

She added: "She's moaning. I get out of bed, and she's on the ground on all fours, and I said, 'You're not OK.' She goes, 'I'm OK.' I said, 'No, unless you're playing Twister by yourself, you're not OK.' So I rushed her to the emergency room."

This prompted Kimmel to question whether or not DeGeneres drove her wife herself after admitting to being on marijuana.

"I did. I mean, I kicked in, like my adrenaline, because I just had to rush her there. It's probably not safe," DeGeneres confessed. "I shouldn't be saying any of this."

Fortunately, nothing bad happened and de Rossi got the care she needed. Ellen concluded the clip by informing the talk show host that her wife is currently doing much better.