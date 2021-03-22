Portia de Rossi hospitalized for appendicitis

Portia de Rossi was hospitalized for appendicitis, Fox News has learned.

The actress, 48, underwent surgery on Friday and is now home recovering with her wife Ellen DeGeneres, according to a report from People magazine.

A rep for the couple told the outlet that de Rossi is "doing well."

The "Arrested Development" star isn't the only one who has struggled health-wise recently. DeGeneres, 63, tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020.

The pair wed in August 2008 after same-sex marriage became legalized in California.

"We've grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first," de Rossi previously told the magazine about their relationship. "By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can't imagine spending time with anyone but her."

DeGeneres added. "We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other's sandwiches — no, sentences. We're in a rhythm that's easy."

The pair insisted that they still find new things to appreciate about each other daily.

"To start superficially, I love the way she looks," said DeGeneres about her wife. "I love her brain; she’s smart. That’s really important. She’s strong. She’s confident. She’s really funny. And she’s a good dresser and a good dancer. She’s learning to cook."

The Emmy-winner also spoke about how de Rossi stood by her side when she faced scrutiny last year after several former employees alleged a toxic work environment.

"It broke my heart," DeGeneres admitted to the outlet of the allegations. "I couldn’t have gone through everything I went through without her. It was a horrible time in my life, and she was a rock. She kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective."