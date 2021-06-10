Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Elle Macpherson
Published

Elle Macpherson calls 'Friends' guest role 'one of the best experiences of my career'

The model played Joey Tribbiani's (Matt LeBlanc) roommate-turned-girlfriend Janine Lecroix

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 10Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Elle Macpherson loved being a part of "Friends" when she had a guest role as Joey Tribbiani's (Matt LeBlanc) roommate-turned-girlfriend Janine Lecroix.

The Australian supermodel, 57, posted about her experience on social media in light of the "Friends: Reunion" special which just dropped on HBO Max. 

"Who’s seen the friends reunion on @hbomax? Being asked to join the crew for a fun arc of 7 episodes as Joey’s girlfriend Janine, was one of the best experiences of my career," Macpherson recalled.

"Working as an ensemble with this talented group of actors was phenomenal. My time spent with them truly memorable and I feel honored that I had the chance to work on such an iconic production with a brilliant team both on screen and behind the scenes," she concluded.

ELLE MACPHERSON REVEALS TREATMENT THAT HELPS HER MAINTAIN 'THE BODY'

The reunion special dropped in late May on the streaming service and featured a ton of behind-the-scene revelations.

Among the many topics discussed during the cast’s get-together was the confession that the two co-stars’ on-screen romance almost existed off-screen as well

Pictured: (l-r) Elle Macpherson as Janine Lacroix , Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani

Pictured: (l-r) Elle Macpherson as Janine Lacroix , Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani (Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

"The first season, I had a major crush on Jen," David Schwimmer, 54, admitted. "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other — but it was like two ships passing [in the night] because one of us was always in a relationship."

'FRIENDS' CAST OPENS UP ABOUT 'EMOTIONAL' REUNION FOR HBO MAX SPECIAL: 'WE JUST STARTED CRYING'

"We never crossed that boundary — we respected that," Schwimmer added, prompting his co-star LeBlanc to jokingly call "bullsh--" on his co-stars. 

However, Aniston, 52, backed up Schwimmer’s claim noting that she too had a crush on him but that the timing never worked out for them.

"I remember saying at one point to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is … on national television!’ Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop," she explained. "So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry also admitted to being aware of the heat between the two co-stars in the early days.

On Our Radar