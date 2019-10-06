Elle Macpherson reveals treatment that helps her maintain 'The Body'

Elle Macpherson, famously known as "The Body," shared one treatment she does that helps her live up to her nickname.

The model, 55, wrote on Instagram that she undergoes lymphatic drainage massages to keep her physique slim.

Macpherson posted a shocking before-and-after image on social media to show off the results of her latest treatment.

ELLE MACPHERSON SAYS BILLY JOEL 'OUSTED' HER FOR CHRISTIE BRINKLEY RELATIONSHIP

Back in June 2018, Macpherson insisted on the U.K. talk show “This Morning” she hasn’t gone under the knife to stay looking forever young.

ELLE MACPHERSON SHOWS OFF BIKINI BODY

“I haven’t done any plastic surgery, not that I have any judgment — it just hasn’t been my choice,” said Macpherson. “I like a natural-looking face.”

Macpherson, who skyrocketed to fame in the ‘80s, declared she’s proud of how her body has changed over the years, especially after becoming a mother to two sons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I try to do some exercise every day, but thank goodness I don’t have the same body as in my 20s,” she said. “This body has birthed two incredible boys and lived through amazing stages of fashion and fitness. There have been many changes and I’m grateful to be able to evolve over time. I’m open to change and evolving. These are tangible assets to my life.”