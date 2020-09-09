Elle Macpherson, 56, reveals how she keeps a fit figure, shares wellness routine

At age 56, Elle Macpherson still has "The Body."

The star, who proudly maintains her fit figure at age 56, said she sought help at age 44 when she realized her methods for wellness from her early modeling days weren’t working.

The supermodel revealed she used to “rely on genetics” to stay slim during her 20s and 30s. However, she never developed a clear health and fitness regimen.

“It gets to a point where what you've done your whole life doesn't work anymore,” Macpherson said in her "On Call" podcast for her supplements brand WelleCo.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star continued: “I'd always been interested in wellness... And when I had children, I was watching my body evolve and I wanted to learn more about how to support it through all the different phases of my life.”

At age 44, the Australian model met with naturopathic nutritionist Simone Laubscher who she said introduced her to a “plant-based diet and explained the importance of having an alkaline body and dietary approach.”

For the model, that meant replacing acidic foods and alcohol with fruits, nuts, legumes and vegetables.

Laubscher also encouraged Macpherson to sleep more and focus on relaxation in order to reduce inflammation in her body.

For relaxation, the model said she tries to fit in 15 minutes of meditation each day.

In order to fast track her progress, the WelleCo founder said Laubscher gave her “a lot of different pills” that transformed her progress.

“I had lost weight, I was vibrant, my hair, skin and nails were glowing, and I said I couldn't believe the changes,” she said.

However, Macpherson started to become frustrated with the number of pills, which led to her creating her powder supplement products.

According to the website, her original product the Super Elixer has “40+ naturally derived ingredients, including wholefoods, herbal extracts, vitamins, minerals and probiotics.”

Additionally, the Australian business owner fits in 45 minutes of fitness whether it’s walking, running, biking, water sports or yoga.

“I typically get up early and do all my WelleCo meetings on Zoom, before I go for a swim or a bike ride in the afternoon,” Macpherson said.

Among her other tips, the supermodel suggested drinking 2 to three 3 of water a day and getting at least seven hours of sleep.