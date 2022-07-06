Elle Macpherson, 58, steps out with son Flynn Busson, 24, for Dior fashion show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elle Macpherson enjoyed a glamorous day out with a special plus one.

The Australian supermodel model and her oldest son Flynn Busson recently attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture 2022/2023 fashion show in Paris, France.

The 58-year-old and the 24-year-old wore complimentary Dior designs. Busson’s girlfriend Anna de Ferran was also in attendance.

The star, who is famously known as "The Body," posted several snapshots of the outing on her Instagram account.

"My favorite date," she boasted in one post.

"Loved sharing these special moments with my sons," she wrote in another, noting that her other son Aurelius Cy Andrea Busson, 19, was greatly missed.

Macpherson shares two sons with her former partner, financier Arpad Busson.

Despite living in the public eye, the model previously revealed she has been determined to give her children a more low-key life. It wasn't until 2019 that Macpherson appeared alongside her sons on the cover of Vogue Australia.

"We kept the children out of the public eye," she explained to the outlet at the time. "It was a decision that their dad and I made. We didn’t think it was necessary for them to be recognized in public. Of course, you can’t stop paparazzi."

Macpherson told the outlet that "for years" many asked her to model with her sons. But up until then, she had always said no.

"We had one experience where a family shot was used on the cover of a magazine without our permission, and at the time it was terrible, but actually I am strangely grateful now because it’s so beautiful," she said.

"Now, with Instagram, the boys are public, and they make their own choices," she continued. "[And] they are amazing company. Who wouldn’t love taking them places?"

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl told the outlet that one of the greatest joys in life for her has been motherhood. Today, she’s focused on helping them find their way as adults.

"My aim is to guide them so that they recognize the importance of being self-responsible and self-reliable," she said. "I don’t want them to be dependent on me. I feel like the best gift I could give them is the freedom to grow and learn."