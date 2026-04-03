Reese Witherspoon’s daughter lands surprise role with Miranda Lambert in Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ video

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Ava Phillippe is following in her famous parents' footsteps with a starring role in a new music video.

The 26-year-old rising star made an appearance in country star Ella Langley's latest music video for "Choosin’ Texas," which dropped on Wednesday, April 1.

In the music video, which also stars Miranda Lambert, Luke Grimes and Kaitlin Butts, Ava plays a woman at a bar who catches the eye of Langley's boyfriend in the video, played by Grimes.

It is then revealed in a series of flashbacks that Grimes and Ava's characters have a history and were previously linked romantically. After Langley notices Grimes can't keep his eyes off of Ava, she seeks out Lambert's help, with the two ultimately taking off together, leaving Grimes' character outside the bar on his own.

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"This was such a fun shoot & I couldn’t be more grateful to be included in this stellar cast," Ava wrote on Instagram. "Ella is a true storyteller & getting to witness her creativity up close has me even more excited to see what she does next."

Ava is no stranger to the glitz and glam that comes with being on a set, as she grew up with actress, Reese Witherspoon, and actor, Ryan Phillippe, as her mom and dad.

Witherspoon spoke about Ava finding her footing in the acting world during an interview with Extra in March 2024, telling the outlet that her daughter was still "getting her feet wet" while trying to "figure out exactly what it is she wants to do."

"That's what always annoys me about this whole nepotism talk with the industry," he explained. "You know, so many people grow up and end up doing what their parents do, you know, to some degree or another. ... To me, I always get offended for the children of actors and entertainers when people bring that up because, yeah, of course, that's what they've grown up around."

Her parents are known for their work together in "Cruel Intentions," as well as Witherspoon's roles in "Legally Blonde," "Big Little Lies," and "Walk the Line," for which she won an Academy Award.

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Prior to starring in Langley's music video, Ava appeared in one episode of both "Ransom Canyon" and "Doctor Odyssey."

Langley initially released "Choosin' Texas" in October 2025, and it went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in February. After getting dethroned by Bad Bunny’s "DTMF" and later Taylor Swift’s "Opalite," Langley found her way back on top in early March.

The song continued to drop down in placement and find its way back to the top, climbing back to No. 1 for a fourth time on March 28, making Langley the artist who has been at the top spot the most so far in 2026, with four appearances in that spot.

Her fourth appearance at the top of the list officially dethroned Swift, who went number one three times so far this year, for her songs, "The Fate of Ophelia" and "Opalite."

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Lambert not only appeared in the music video for the song, she also co-wrote the hit with Langley.

When speaking with Country Countdown USA in March, Langley shared that both she and Lambert were "baffled" by the success of the song.

"We were talking on FaceTime the other night. We’ve made history with this song, both just baffled and grateful. We loved the song, but never thought it would do this. There’s no way you can predict it," she said. "She said to me, ‘You are more important than this job.’ She made me care for myself. Having someone like that made me feel like I’m okay."

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