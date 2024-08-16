Post Malone prefers Nashville to LA: 'It's always like someone wants something from you'

Post Malone is putting down roots in Music City.

The singer has been transitioning from his musical blend of rap and rock to a more country sound, culminating with the release of his first country album, "F-1 Trillion." In doing so, he has been making connections in Nashville, Tennesse, a place he seems to enjoy far more than Los Angeles.

In a conversation with Kelleigh Bannon for Apple Music, he discussed the Tennessee capital, saying, "It's really nice meeting people in Nashville that made me feel so welcome and new friends and kind of building new stuff, and for once, I'm not sad anymore. I'm happy, very happy."

He said, "L.A. is L.A. and working here, I've always felt very distracted, and it's nice to go to Nashville and really just meet people who are the best at what they do and who are super kind and super talented."

While Malone has recorded much of his older music in studios around L.A., he worked on his new album in Nashville with other country artists – the album has collaborations with superstars like Dolly Parton and Tim McGraw, as well as tracks with newer popular artists like Morgan Wallen and Jelly Roll.

When he is in L.A., he explained, "it's always like someone wants something from you. And that's something I didn't see often in Nashville."

He added, "I mean, I'm sure it's somewhere; it's just I think I found a group of really, really good folks … It was such a fresh thing going and watching this band and writing with new people, and I'm so f---ing pumped."

In L.A., he said, "there's always something to do, which isn't bad, [but] it's just not conducive to a work environment for me at least."

Malone has a 2-year-old daughter, and he explained that after becoming a father, he simply is not interested in doing all the things that L.A. offers. He said that while before having her, he was able "to go out and then come back and then work," now he just "wants to go jam and just make music and then without being like, oh, come out."

Bannon told him that she saw him at Stagecoach in April – his debut performance at the country music festival – and that he looked like he was having a good time.

"I was having the time of my life," he admitted. "I was happy."

While it is clear that the roots he has been putting down in Nashville have contributed to that happiness, he credited his daughter and fiancée with actually saving his life.

"Four years ago, I was on a rough path," he told CBS in a recent interview. When asked what he was battling, Malone said, "Everything. It was terrible."

While already wildly successful, he admitted "loneliness" plagued his day-to-day life.

"Gettin' up, havin' a good cry, drinkin,' and then goin' living your life," Malone said. "And then whenever you go lay down, drinkin' some more and having a good cry. And just like, 'I gotta wake up tomorrow and do this again.' And I don't feel like that anymore. And it's the most amazing thing."

The experience was humbling and somewhat necessary.

"I needed to for myself, to figure who I am," Malone said.

