Elizabeth Warren tells Colbert she doesn't trust AG Barr's Mueller summary, wants full report made public

Sen. Elizabeth Warren cast doubt on Attorney General William Barr's summary of the Mueller investigation and called on the entire report to be made public.

Warren made the comments during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Monday evening, and even down on her skepticism when pressed by the anti-Trump late-night host.

When asked point-blank by if she trusts Barr's judgment, Warren answered, "No."

FOX NEWS POLL: BIDEN, SANDERS TOP DEMOCRATIC PREFERENCE

“And you shouldn’t have to ask me if I trust it," the Harvard law professor and Democratic presidential candidate added. "We should see the whole report. When we see the whole report, we’ll know what the basis is for this, period.”

Despite her belief that the investigation should be made public, Warren says that on the campaign trail she encounters hundreds of questions from voters which have nothing to do with the Mueller report.

“Look, I spent the last couple of days in New Hampshire, I did a bunch of big public events, I took about 30 questions, just unfiltered from anybody, and then did long lines afterwards where I talked to people — probably altogether over the weekend got maybe 100 questions,” she told Colbert.

ELIZABETH WARREN CALLS FOR RELEASE OF TAXPAYER-FUNDED MUELLER REPORT

“Do you know how many were about the Mueller report? Zero. Because what people were asking about were the things that touch their lives every day,” she continued.

Trump's chosen Attorney General William Barr released his summary of Robert Mueller's investigation on Sunday, in which he revealed that the investigation found no indication that President Trump or his administration colluded with Russian forces to meddle in the 2016 election or obstruct justice in the years that have followed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The House of Representatives voted unanimously 420-0 that the Mueller's report, not just Barr's summary should be made public upon its completion. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's attempt to unanimously pass the non-binding measure without a roll call vote. The passage of the measure was previously challenged by Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, earlier this month.