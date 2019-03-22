Adam Schiff rejects reports that Mueller indictments are over, says special counsel could be called to testify

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff rejected reports that no more Mueller indictments are coming, and suggested he would call the special counsel before a House panel if necessary to learn what is in the report.

“If necessary, we will call Bob Mueller or others before our committee, I would imagine the judiciary committee may call the attorney general if necessary,” the California Democrat said during an interview on CNN.

“At the end of the day, the department is under a statutory obligation to provide our committee with any information regarding significant intelligence activities, including counterintelligence. And it's hard to imagine anything more significant than what Bob Mueller has been investigating.

“We have a right to be informed, and we will demand to be informed about it.”

I think it’s entirely possible if not likely that there will be other indictments — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff

Schiff was then asked if he would be satisfied if “the most sensitive information” obtained by Mueller was only shared with the so-called “gang of eight.”

“No, it would not suffice. Now, there may be a select sub-section of information they feel they can only share because of the very sensitive sources which derived the information, but he volumes of information that has been found needs to be shared with the whole committee so we can evaluate what steps have to be taken to protect the country.”

“We’re going to need to have the same sort of discovery that we saw during the last Congress, and indeed it may be far more extensive than that, to make sure that U.S. policy is driven by U.S. interest and not because the president or anyone around him is looking to make money from the Kremlin on a tower or anything else.

Schiff did not answer host Wolf Blitzer’s question as to whether or not any potential testimony would be public or behind closed doors.

In a separate interview with MSNBC, Schiff disagreed with reports there will be no more indictments forthcoming, saying instead it is “entirely possible, if not likely, that there will be” more.

“Well, what it means is that the office of the special counsel, which is essentially a contract attorney to the Justice Department, that that office won’t be bringing any further indictments,” he said.

“It doesn’t mean, of course, that main justice or the Seventh District of New York and the Eastern District or others may not bring indictments,”

“In fact, given the lengthy redactions in many of the pleadings of the special counsel eluding to other investigations, I think it’s entirely possible if not likely that there will be other indictments.

“Now, how central or peripheral they’ll be to the core issues of potential conspiracy is yet to be determined.”

President Trump’s legal team projected confidence Friday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not find collusion connected to the president, as he turned over the results of his exhaustive probe into Russian meddling during the 2016 presidential election.

“This marks the end of the Russia investigation. We await a disclosure of the facts,” attorney Rudy Giuliani told Fox News late Friday. “We are confident that there is no finding of collusion by the president and this underscores what the president has been saying from the beginning -- that he did nothing wrong.”

Giuliani’s statement comes after Mueller transmitted his report to Attorney General William Barr.

The conclusions are not yet known, but Barr indicated he might be able to advise Congress of the main takeaways as early as this weekend.

That alone was cause for optimism in Trump world.

“This is a grand slam for President Trump. If Barr says he can brief Congress by this weekend, that means he has nothing,” said Joe diGenova, a former U.S. attorney who has advised Trump on the probe.

