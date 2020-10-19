Elizabeth Hurley snuggles up in window sill as she takes a break from filming: ‘Cold weather is coming’

Elizabeth Hurley is ready for the winter weather.

The actress and model, 55, took no time getting into the spirit while enjoying a break from filming her upcoming film, "The Piper," and shared a cozy snap of herself snuggled up in a windowsill in Latvia.

“Perched on my window sill in glorious Riga,” she wrote. “Week two of shooting my new movie The Piper. #coldweatheriscoming.”

Hurley appeared in a warming cream-colored long-sleeved turtleneck sweater and issued her signature smile for the camera.

The swimsuit entrepreneur recently opened up about the challenges of being a working mother.

“It’s ludicrously hard to try and do,” the British model and actress told Us Weekly earlier this month. “We all try. We all succeed in places, and we often feel like we failed in places."

When Hurley welcomed her son Damian Hurley in 2002 with Steve Bing, she “made a decision” that he would come first “above work, above a social life, above everything,” she said.

“He was going to be my No. 1, which has been and remains so,” Hurley told the celebrity magazine. “When you’ve got a clear vision ahead, you’ll do whatever you can to try to make that happen.”

Hurley said she didn’t get much sleep during those years. But now that Damian is 18, Hurley said she’s going to focus on self-care now more than ever.

“It’s hard, but you have to keep juggling and look after your own health,” said Hurley. “If we don’t care of ourselves, how can we take care of anybody else?"

