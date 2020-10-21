Steve Bing worth $300K at time of his death despite $600M inheritance: reports

Steve Bing, a film producer and financier, was reportedly only worth $300,000 at the time of his death despite inheriting a vast fortune from his grandfather, Leo S. Bing.

At just 18 years old, Bing was left $600 million from the real estate developer, a new report released by Town & Country revealed. But after Bing's death, there were debts that needed to be settled.

"Only about $300,000 is left in liquid assets, which was meant to be bequeathed to the Clinton Foundation, and that’s before debts are settled,” the reports states.

Bing was 55 years old when he died by suicide in June. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office listed Bing's cause of death to be multiple blunt trauma after a fall.

STEVE BING’S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

In September, a judge ruled that his daughter, Kira, whom he shared with tennis pro Lisa Bonder, would be in charge of his estate.

Bing also shared an 18-year-old son, Damian, with Elizabeth Hurley. She previously revealed that Bing gave away a large amount of his fortune to charity.

“He was a good man. He gave to so many good causes,” Hurley told Extra. “He was a philanthropist at heart and when we were together, which was a very long time ago, more than 18 years ago, I loved him very much. So I really hope people will retain fond memories of him.”

Hurley said that in the year before Bing died they had grown close.

ELIZABETH HURLEY CONFIRMS DEATH OF EX STEVE BING IN HEARTBREAKING TRIBUTE: 'A TERRIBLE END'

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end,” she wrote on Instagram. “Our time together was happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter," a statement from Hurley said.

"In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages," she concluded.