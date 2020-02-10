Elizabeth Hurley shares photos in sheer dress, stuns fans: ‘Fallen under her spell’

Elizabeth Hurley is leaving little to the imagination.

The 54-year-old actress recently dressed up for a night out with friends and wore a gown with silver and purple adornments and sheer panels.

She also rocked a large gold necklace, as well as a silver headpiece.

DEMI MOORE, RUMER WILLIS ROCK SPARKLING DRESSES TO VANITY FAIR OSCARS AFTER-PARTY

Hurley shared the look on Instagram.

"A magical weekend with old friends in Jaiselmer [sic]. It may take some time to recover," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you to @tanyadubash and @arvinddubash for being the best hosts."

The post featured several photos of Hurley at the event, enjoying the evening with her friends, dressed in equally elaborate getups.

ADELE FLAUNTS SLIM FIGURE IN LEOPARD DRESS AT OSCARS AFTER-PARTY

Fans quickly commented on the post, sharing how stunned they were by Hurley's most recent photos. "I have fallen under her spell," wrote one person.

Another social media user called her "breathtakingly beautiful." "Wow you look stunning," said one individual. "Always BEAUTIFUL," wrote another person.

Hurley's night out comes just days after "The Royals" star said that she's "much too old" to wear a bikini in public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me," Hurley said on the My Wardrobe Malfunction podcast.

"I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn't walk around a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course," she added.