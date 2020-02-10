Adele flaunts slim figure in leopard dress at Oscars after-party

Adele was having a blast at an Oscars after-party on Sunday.

The "Hello" singer appeared at Guy Oseary’s soiree, where she donned a long-sleeved leopard-print beaded gown.

DEMI MOORE, RUMER WILLIS ROCK SPARKLING DRESSES TO VANITY FAIR OSCARS AFTER-PARTY

Polish TV presenter Kinga Rusin posted a photo of herself and Adele at the party on Instagram, where the singer's svelte physique is on full display.

Rusin, 48, who wrote the caption in Polish, said that she and Adele discussed shoes.

In recent weeks, the 31-year-old singer has been spotted strutting her stuff and reportedly telling fans she lost around 100 pounds.

ADELE SHOWS OFF SLIMMER FIGURE AT DRAKE'S BIRTHDAY PARTY

A source told People that at Sunday's event, Adele “looked like herself but also so different — beautiful but almost unrecognizable.”

Another partygoer told the outlet that the songstress "looked striking and so tall,” adding that she “had a tiny waist and beautiful hourglass figure...”

BRAD PITT, JENNIFER ANISTON RUN INTO EACH OTHER AGAIN AT OSCARS AFTER-PARTY: REPORT

“She took her shoes off and danced on the dance floor,” said the insider. “She sat with Nicole Richie and was chatting for a while.”

In early January, the singer was seen in Anguilla with Harry Styles and James Corden, where her weight-loss transformation was captured while she was spending time on the beach.

People magazine reported at the time that Adele wants to be healthy for both herself and her 7-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex Simon Konecki. According to the outlet, Adele has been focused on maintaining a strict diet, as well as a fitness routine, which consists of cross-training and full-body Pilates.

ADELE SHOWS OFF WEIGHT LOSS IN FESTIVE CHRISTMAS SNAP

“It’s easy to just focus on her physical transformation, but this is really about something bigger,” the source revealed to People. “She got to the point where she didn’t feel great. She knew she had to change something, because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible. Her whole focus during the weight-loss journey has really how been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was never about losing weight," the source continued. "Her weight loss happened because she has cut down drinking and is eating more real food. But she now loves her physical transformation too. She is more confident, dresses differently and she just seems happier overall.”