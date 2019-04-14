Elizabeth Hurley naps in a bikini and full face of makeup

Elizabeth Hurley isn't through promoting her bikinis just yet.

The British beauty shared a photo of herself sleeping in a leopard-print two-piece and full makeup, including a smoky eye and lip gloss.

"Caught snoozing @anandainthehimalayas@elizabethhurleybeach #minkabikini," she wrote on Instagram.

The 53-year-old stunner has flaunted her enviable beach body all over social media as she vacations in the Himalayas.

Last week, Hurley frolicked in the pool in a series of snaps she shared on Instagram.

When she's not snoozing in swimwear, Hurley keeps busy as a model and swimsuit designer. She showcased a black one-piece with a lowcut bodice on Sunday.

“I really believe in being active, but I don't do much set exercise,” she told Red magazine. “In the country, I walk a lot, run around a lot and do a lot of manual labor — I also love getting out with my chainsaw. I still have a contract with Estee Lauder, which is in its 24th year. Hats off to them for not disposing of women as they get older.”

She previously said of her swimwear line, “I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age.”

