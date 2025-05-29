Elizabeth Hurley's debut with Billy Ray Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez’s daring dress mark week of red carpet moments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley turned heads when she walked the red carpet at an event in Rome in a pink figure-hugging gown with a plunging neckline and cape-style sleeves.

She paired the look with a silver handbag and dangly earrings, and opted for a smokey eye and bold lashes for her makeup look, which she paired with glossy nude lipstick.

Hurley attended the event with her son, Damien Hurley, and her new boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, marking their red carpet debut. She posted photos with the two of them on her Instagram, and Cyrus took to the comments section to show some affection, writing "I love her."

"You are ageless and I’m so happy you are happy!" one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "You brought out his smile after so many years." A third chimed in with, "Looking so happy and gorgeous."

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez stunned on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in a revealing brown backless Defaïence dress with a plunging neckline, which extended down past her bellybutton, cutouts on the sides and a thigh-high slit.

The top of the dress was held together by two gold circles, one on her chest and one on her stomach. She paired the dress with brown high heels, large hoop earrings and a bracelet, choosing to wear her long hair parted in the middle and styled in loose waves.

As the host of the evening, the "Selena" star made many costume changes throughout the event, posting a montage of all her looks on Instagram, captioning the post, "slAy-MAs."

"Serve after serve, i can’t even process all at once," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "YOU ABSOLUTELY DEVOURED ALL LOOKS! Slay-Lo!"

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas wore a low-cut black Louis Vuitton dress with a peplum detail at the waist and a plunging neckline to the premiere of her upcoming film, "Ballerina," in Germany.

The actress paired the look with a few pieces of silver jewelry, including a statement necklace, a pair of earrings and a ring. She styled her hair in a loose low ponytail, leaving a few of the front pieces out to frame her face.

When it came to makeup, she went for a light smokey-eye look and glossy lipstick.

Shortly after walking the red carpet at the "Ballerina" premiere in Germany, de Armas posed for photos at the premiere of the film in Paris.

For the event in Paris, de Armas opted for a strapless black and white Louis Vuitton dress with a black bustier top with a white skirt, which had handmade silk flower petals embroidered onto it.

The actress styled the dress with a necklace featuring a green jewel in the center, with matching rings and earrings, and wore her hair in a slicked-back bun.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber looked chic in a strapless black Saint Laurent mini dress when she posed for photos at Audemars Piguet's special evening with Vogue, where they celebrated the 150th anniversary of the magazine.

She paired the look with pointed black heels, a ring, a silver watch and a pair of black sunglasses, wearing her hair parted down the middle.

The celebration came after the model announced that e.l.f. Beauty would be acquiring her brand, Rhode Skin, in a $1 billion deal.

"Thank you to the amazing rhode team who have helped me build over the years. I couldn’t have done it without all of you," she wrote on Instagram. "And to our rhode community, thank you for being the most supportive and for being on this journey, this next chapter is going to be even more incredible together!"

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson brought a pop of color to the red carpet when she arrived at the premiere of "The Phoenician Scheme" in a strapless orange dress designed by Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello.

The dress featured ruching on the bodice and had extra fabric draped along her waist.

She paired the look with a dainty bracelet, a few rings with different colored gemstones, small hoop earrings and a gold necklace with two large diamonds on either end. The actress kept her makeup look natural with bold lashes, and wore her blonde hair parted down the middle in loose waves.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum made quite the entrance when she stepped on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in a black dress with a plunging neckline, cutouts on both sides that extended down to her hips and a high-low skirt, which featured a ruffled train.

The supermodel paired the look with knee-length high-heeled boots and several rings. She kept her makeup look natural and wore her long blonde hair in waves.

Klum walked the red carpet with her son Henry, whom she shares with her ex-husband Seal, posting photos and videos with him on Instagram.

"Mother and son date night at the @amas," she captioned one of the posts.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett shut down the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival when she posed for photos in a figure-hugging black Louis Vuitton gown with a halter neckline and a small train following behind her.

A key feature of the dress were two long pieces of fabric which flowed down from her shoulders and transformed into two lace-frilled bunches which flowed behind her as she walked.

The Academy Award-winning actress styled the look with minimal jewelry, including a pair of gold earrings and a large gold ring. She kept her makeup look natural and wore her signature blonde hair slicked back.

While at the closing ceremony, the "Carol" star presented the fest's top prize, the Palm d'Or, to Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman looked ethereal in a semi-sheer white silk dress with tiered fabric at the Dior Cruise 2026 in Rome.

The "Black Swan" actress paired the look with a white silk jacket which went all the way down to her calves, and also featured rounded shoulders and lapels which turned upwards towards the shoulder.

She paired the look with minimal accessories and kept her makeup looking natural, opting to wear her hair in a bun.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry stunned when she walked the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in a sheer Dior gown with white lace embroidery throughout and a high neckline.

The dress also featured a dainty black bow, which was tied around her waist to accentuate her curves. She also accessorized with a few rings on her fingers and dangly earrings.

Berry looked back on her experience at this year's film festival, where she was a member of the jury, in an Instagram post, which also featured many photos from the closing ceremony,

"Cannes owes me nothing but I had the time of my life. Thank you to the @festivaldecannes for having me as it was a huge honor to serve and I’m grateful for the new friends I made! This experience has changed how I see cinema and the world!" the actress captioned the post. "Grateful for my marvelous team and glam squad who went on the journey with me- what a ball we had. We will always have Cannes and we will always have each other ! I love you !"