Jennifer Lopez sparks controversy kissing male and female dancers at American Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez knows how to make an entrance.

While opening the American Music Awards on Monday night, not only did the Grammy Award winner perform 23 songs within six minutes, she stunned fans after sharing some steamy kisses with a handful of her backup dancers along the way.

Midway through her performance, Lopez began dancing to Teddy Swims' "Lose Control." As her dancers surrounded her, Lopez kissed a male dancer before locking lips with a female dancer.

The moment instantly sent shock waves across the internet. Fox News Digital reached out to Lopez's spokesperson for comment.

"This performance will live in my mind rent free! SOOOOO GOOD!," one fan wrote on Instagram.

"Kicked things off and never looked back. That glow, that energy, that presence—she’s in a league of her own," another wrote.

However, others were not as impressed.

"She’s vulgar," one viewer wrote on Instagram.

"I thought the choreography was satire tbh," another wrote. "Cringe."

Celebrities in attendance were just as stunned.

"How cool is it to have a total superstar like J.Lo hosting the AMAs?" Tiffany Haddish asked the audience after Lopez's performance. "Our host has just danced to 23 hits in six minutes. Just from that opening number alone, Jenny from the Block has got all her steps in for the day, and she got all her kisses in."

"Save a dancer for me, J.Lo. Damn! You ain't the only one out here single," she joked.

The PDA-filled moment comes months after Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce.

Affleck and Lopez were married for two years before she filed for divorce on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Her petition for the dissolution of their marriage was filed on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

Before her divorce was finalized, Lopez opened up about her willingness to "embrace" life lessons.

"I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me but happening for me and what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment," the musician said in an interview published by British Vogue.

"When I think of things that way and stay in … more positive mindset about it, it’s easier to kind of embrace it for the lesson that it is."

"Because that’s really what our hardships are in life," the 55-year-old continued. "What am I supposed to learn here?"

"There are no coincidences. This is not happening, you know, just randomly. It’s happening for a reason. What can I learn and how can I come out the other side better, stronger, more knowledgeable and kind of evolve and grow from this point?"

The mother of two previously revealed she does not regret giving her ex a second chance. Affleck, 52, and the "Let's Get Loud" singer famously rekindled their romance after 17 years apart in 2021 before getting divorced.

"That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good," Lopez noted in a conversation with Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine. "It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, ‘F---, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, god. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it. You had to hit me really hard over the head with a f---ing sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don’t have to do it again.’"

After her performance at the American Music Awards, Lopez announced her return to Las Vegas with her new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Her show, entitled "Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas," opens the week of New Year’s Eve with four shows, then an additional eight performances in March 2026.

