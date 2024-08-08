'The Lord of the Rings' star Cate Blanchett claims 'no one got paid anything' to film blockbuster movie

Cate Blanchett is sharing how much she was paid for her role in one of the highest-grossing films of all time, "The Lord of the Rings" – and says it was basically "nothing."

During a recent interview on "Watch What Happens Live," the "Borderlands" star was asked which of her movies landed her the biggest paycheck.

"I think it’s probably ‘Lord of the Rings,’" host Andy Cohen guessed.

CATE BLANCHETT NARROWLY AVOIDS WARDROBE MALFUNCTION THANKS TO JAMIE LEE CURTIS' QUICK THINKING

Blanchett replied, "Are you kidding me? No, no one got paid anything to do that movie."

When asked whether she received "a piece on the back end," Blanchett responded, "No! That was way before any of that. No, nothing!"

"I wanted to work with the guy who made ‘Braindead,’" she said, referring to Peter Jackson’s 1992 movie, also known as "Dead Alive."

Blanchett continued to explain how little she had gotten paid to be in "The Lord of the Rings."

"I mean, I basically got free sandwiches, and I got to keep my ears."

The Oscar-winning actress portrayed Galadriel, a royal elf, in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, and wore pointy prosthetic ears as part of her costume. Blanchett additionally starred in the "Hobbit" film series – a prequel to "The Lord of the Rings."

"Women don’t get paid as much as you think they do," Blanchett argued.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reps for Blanchett did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.



During Blanchett’s appearance, she "pleaded the fifth," when Cohen asked which of her Hollywood male co-stars was the most high-maintenance to work with, including Brad Pitt, Robert Redford, George Clooney, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actress is set to star in the upcoming film "Borderlands" alongside Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Earlier this week, Blanchett narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction, thanks to her co-star Curtis.

CAMILA CABELLO SUFFERS MET GALA WARDROBE MALFUNCTION, EXPOSING UNDERWEAR

During Tuesday's special fan screening of the new action comedy, Curtis stood directly behind Blanchett in an attempt to cover up her ripped pants, as she told Entertainment Tonight, "Nothing is going on! You know what is going on? I got her back."

The two leading ladies laughed throughout the interview and remained close together, with Curtis mindfully covering Blanchett's backside.