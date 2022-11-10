Elizabeth Hurley says it was a ‘nightmare’ working with Matthew Perry amid actor's addiction

Elizabeth Hurley said it was a "nightmare" working with Matthew Perry on their 2002 film "Serving Sara," which was shot at the height of his drug addiction.

The production had to be abruptly shut down because the "Friends" star needed to enter rehab for two months.

Still, the "Royals" actress doesn’t hold it against Perry, who detailed his addiction struggles in his new memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."

Hurley recently told Yahoo! Entertainment it was a "little tough" during the film’s hiatus. But when he returned to filming after two months in rehab he was "fabulous."

MATTHEW PERRY REVEALS THE SURPRISING REASON HE DUMPED JULIA ROBERTS

Hurley, who said Perry had to "revoice" everything he shot before rehab, added, "obviously he was having a tough time, but he was still very charming and a lovely person to work with, but you could see he was suffering for sure."

Perry said he had to redo his lines because he was initially slurring them.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The movie was "shot in Dallas, and I was doing ‘Friends’ at the same time, so it doubled my workload," Perry wrote in the book.

"And I was flying on a private jet drinking vodka out of a water bottle," he said. The actor wrote that, at one point, he was taking 55 Vicodin tablets and drinking a quart of vodka a day.

"I weighed 155 pounds, on my way to 128 pounds," he said. "I feel too sorry for that guy, he's going through too much, and it's me. And I remember that, and I didn't understand what was going on. But, again, I'm sorry, and I'm so grateful to not be that anymore."

He says he has been sober over a year now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for Perry didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.