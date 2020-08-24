Elizabeth Hurley, 55, stuns on beach in khaki-green bikini before revealing she’s returning to set

Elizabeth Hurley wowed fans by posting another sultry bikini shot.

The 55-year-old actress wore a khaki-green bikini and a hot pink cover-up while at the beach last Thursday.

“Brand new, very limited edition, Pink Robe,” the British model and actress captioned the photo, advertising items from her beachwear line.

The former “Royals” star added the hashtag “#PinkIsAnAttitude.”

In a second photo, she strolled down the beach with the pink cover-up closed over her bikini.

Most of Hurley’s fans were focused on her beauty rather than her swimwear line, although one commenter remarked, “And the colour that always looks good on the beautiful Elizabeth Jane.”

“The most beautiful woman in the world!!!” one fan commented. Another said, “God you are beautiful.”

“This woman is so very gorgeous,” one fan expressed.

Days after Hurley’s eye-catching photo, the star revealed she was returning to set on Monday.

“Very, very excited to be going back to work. First day of filming tomorrow,” she announced on Sunday on Instagram while holding a script.

Hurley didn’t give details about what the project is for.

She did, however, reveal some of her co-stars, who include John Cleese, Kelsey Grammer, Nathalie Cox, and Talulah Riley.

Hurley's return to set follows in the footsteps of many actors who have cautiously returned to work after productions were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.