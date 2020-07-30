Elizabeth Hurley, 55, goes topless to show off her beachwear clothing line

Elizabeth Hurley went topless in order to market items from her self-titled beachwear line.

Hurley, 55, wore a sheer knit cover up with nothing underneath along with yellow bikini bottoms.

“Sunshine bikini bottoms and my favourite [sic] Lizzie Robe - which is now 70% off 😍😍😍,” she captioned the photo advertising items from her beachwear and bikini clothing line.

“Such a Beauty!!!” one fan wrote. Another said, “The word Beauty is worthless without you.”

Fans continued to compliment the former “Royals” star. “Sooooo beautiful! You haven’t aged in 30 years ! I’m so jelly,” a fan wrote. Another commented, “That’s what I call a commercial!! You are soooooo beautiful.”

Hurley’s been posting several topless and bikini photos in recent months as she quarantines in the English countryside.

She captioned her last topless photo, “Home, sweet home. #countrylife.”

Last month, Hurley similarly reflected on her quarantine location while wearing nothing but a cardigan and pants.

“The temperature’s rising in our beautiful countryside- fourteen weeks at home and England is blooming,” the “Runaways” star wrote.

Although many of Hurley’s posts have been positive, she’s also dealing with the tragic loss of her ex Steve Bing, who died last month from suicide.

Bing was the father of Hurley's 18-year-old son, Damian.

The Hollywood producer and financier fell to his death from his Los Angeles, Calif., apartment building on June 22.

“This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages,” Hurley wrote in a tribute to her ex.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.