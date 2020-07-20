Elizabeth Hurley, 55, posts a topless photo while enjoying ‘country life’

Elizabeth Hurley posted a steamy topless photo of herself as she enjoys her time quarantining in the English countryside.

The photo posted Saturday on Instagram shows Hurley, 55, laid sprawled out on the grass in nothing but white striped bikini bottoms from her swimwear line and an open white robe.

“The Royals” actress is seen smiling with her eyes closed as the sun beams down on her.

Hurley has been spending her time in the English countryside during quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month she similarly posted a topless photo and gushed about her stay.

“The temperature’s rising in our beautiful countryside- fourteen weeks at home and England is blooming,” the “Bedazzled” star captioned the sultry picture.

Hurley’s latest post was welcomed with positivity amid recent tragedy in her family.

The actress’ ex Steve Bing died last month from suicide.

Bing was the father of Hurley's 18-year-old son, Damian.

The Hollywood producer and financier fell to his death from his Los Angeles, Calif., apartment building on June 22.

Hurley posted a touching tribute on Instagram following his death with photos during their happier times.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter,” she wrote.

The “Runaways” star also revealed that she and her ex just started to rekindle their relationship as a family.

“In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday,” Hurley added. “This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

FOX News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.