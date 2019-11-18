Eddie Van Halen home from hospital, doing well after complications from cancer treatment: report

Rocker Eddie Van Halen is home resting after spending days in the hospital due to complications from his ongoing cancer treatment, according to a new report.

Per TMZ, the 64-year-old guitarist is at home with his son after he was admitted to the hospital late last week with complaints of intestinal issues and abdominal pain. He was reportedly released Sunday and is now doing fine.

Representatives for the rocker did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The outlet notes that the symptoms were the result of a bad reaction to some of the drugs that he was taking to battle throat cancer.

Sources previously told the gossip site that the Van Halen musician has been flying to Germany for five years for radiation treatment, which has “worked to keep the disease in check.” The star also “seems to be doing OK.”

In 2015, Billboard magazine reported Van Halen had tongue cancer, which drifted into his esophagus. Consequently, one-third of his tongue had to be being surgically removed. The surgery “slightly” affected his speech, but it didn’t stop him from hitting the road and touring.

UK’s Metro also reported Van Halen was initially diagnosed in 2000 but was given the all-clear in 2002.

Van Halen told Billboard that while he ditched the cigarettes, he felt there was something else to blame.

“I used metal picks — they’re brass and copper — which I always held in my mouth, in the exact place where I got the tongue cancer,” he explained at the time. “Plus, I basically live in a recording studio that’s filled with electromagnetic energy. So that’s one theory. I mean, I was smoking and doing a lot of drugs and a lot of everything. But at the same time, my lungs are totally clear. This is just my own theory, but the doctors say it’s possible.”

GuitarWorld.com reported Van Halen last performed in October 2015 at the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl. David Lee Roth told the Talkin’ Rock With Meltdown podcast in September of this year that the band is probably “finished.”

“That’s been canceled a number of times,” said the 65-year-old frontman about a rumored stadium tour that was supposed to occur over the summer but never happened.

“And I think Van Halen’s finished and [my upcoming Las Vegas residency] is the next phase,” he continued. “I’ve inherited the band de facto — whatever that means. I think it means if you inherit it, carry this proudly. Van Halen is gonna be coming back in the fashion, that you know. And that being said, Eddie’s got his own story to tell. Not mine to tell it.”

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.