Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Published

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the highest paid actor of 2019

By Leah Bitsky | New York Post
close
Dwayne Johnson: What to knowVideo

Dwayne Johnson: What to know

Who is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson? Here are some facts you may not know about the professional wrestler and actor.

Dwayne Johnson‘s riches are solid as a Rock.

The “Fast & Furious” actor topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid male actors of 2019 Wednesday, as he raked in a total income of $89.4 million over the past year.

The 47-year-old movie star will earn an upfront salary of up to $23.5 million for “Jumanji: Next Level” — making the film his highest paycheck yet — and also commands up to 15 percent from the first “Jumanji” film which grossed $962.1 million worldwide in 2017.

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON MARRIES LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND LAUREN HASHIAN

For his work on the small screen, The Rock takes in $700,000 per episode of HBO show “Ballers” and earns seven figures in royalties from clothing brand Under Armour.

Johnson also took the title of the highest-paid actor in 2016 but he came in second place in 2017 and in 2018.

Trailing behind Johnson in second place this year was Chris Hemsworth who earned $76.4 million and in third came Robert Downey Jr. who took in $66 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others listed in the top 10 highest-paid actors this year included Akshay Kumar ($65 million), Jackie Chan ($58 million), Bradley Cooper ($57 million), Adam Sandler ($57 million), Chris Evans ($43.5 million), Paul Rudd ($41 million), and Will Smith ($35 million).

This article originally appeared on Page Six.