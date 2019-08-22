Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the highest paid actor of 2019

Dwayne Johnson‘s riches are solid as a Rock.

The “Fast & Furious” actor topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid male actors of 2019 Wednesday, as he raked in a total income of $89.4 million over the past year.

The 47-year-old movie star will earn an upfront salary of up to $23.5 million for “Jumanji: Next Level” — making the film his highest paycheck yet — and also commands up to 15 percent from the first “Jumanji” film which grossed $962.1 million worldwide in 2017.

For his work on the small screen, The Rock takes in $700,000 per episode of HBO show “Ballers” and earns seven figures in royalties from clothing brand Under Armour.

Johnson also took the title of the highest-paid actor in 2016 but he came in second place in 2017 and in 2018.

Trailing behind Johnson in second place this year was Chris Hemsworth who earned $76.4 million and in third came Robert Downey Jr. who took in $66 million.

Others listed in the top 10 highest-paid actors this year included Akshay Kumar ($65 million), Jackie Chan ($58 million), Bradley Cooper ($57 million), Adam Sandler ($57 million), Chris Evans ($43.5 million), Paul Rudd ($41 million), and Will Smith ($35 million).

This article originally appeared on Page Six.