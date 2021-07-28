Dusty Hill, ZZ Top bassist, dead at 72

Dusty Hill, the bassist for ZZ Top, has died. He was 72.

Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard of the Texas-based trio issued a statement to Variety on Tuesday, writing: "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’"

"You will be missed greatly, amigo," the statement added.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report