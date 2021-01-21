'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma, rep says

Dustin Diamond of "Saved by the Bell" has been diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma cancer, Fox News can reveal.

Known for playing Samuel "Screech" Powers on the beloved coming-of-age sitcom, the actor's spokesman, Roger Paul, confirmed his type of cancer on Thursday and also opened up about his current treatment.

"Dustin has completed his first round of Chemo and his next round is being scheduled. He will also begin his physical therapy soon," Paul said in a written statement.

Diamond's rep added that he is "looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar/video games, as well as making videos for his fans on social media."

Additionally, Diamond's rep said he's already begun receiving fan mail which is likely to lift his spirits.

"We are forwarding the letters/cards to him to read in the hospital," Paul added.

For fans who would like to send a piece of fan mail to Diamond, Paul asked they be sent to Insurance King C/O Dustin Diamond, 127 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford, IL 61107.

Diamond's diagnosis comes a week after it was revealed he had been hospitalized. At the time, Paul said the actor was "waiting for more test results," but noted, "It's pretty bad."

In a statement shared on Diamond's Facebook page, a post read: "All positivity and prayers are appreciated."