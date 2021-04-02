'Duck Dynasty' stars Willie and Korie Robertson announce new show

"Duck Dynasty" stars Willie and Korie Robertson announced on Friday the launch of a new show.

The Facebook Watch series titled "At Home with The Robertsons" will premiere on April 5, with new episodes every Monday and Thursday.

The announcement, shared to the Willie's Facebook page, says the show will follow the two as they "invite celebrity guests into their Louisiana home for a day of southern hospitality, compelling and honest conversations, and fun-filled outdoor adventures, all served with a dose of Robertson-style humor."

A trailer for the series released on Friday opens with Willie saying, "If you think our life is only about duck hunting," to which his wife Korie finishes, "then we need to talk."

The one-minute trailer teases appearances from former "Bachelorette" lead Hannah Brown, Tim Tebow, and South African model Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, among others.

The series is expected to run for eight weeks. The couple's daughter, Sadie Robertson, also is set to make some special appearances.

48-year-old Willie and Korie, 47, have been married since 1992. The couple and their family attained fame thanks to their hit A&E show, "Duck Dynasty," which ran for 11 seasons.