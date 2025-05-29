Expand / Collapse search
Duck Dynasty

'Duck Dynasty' returns with Willie Robertson hunting for successor

The Robertson family revives the hit series – after losing Phil Robertson – with Willie seeking a new leader for Duck Commander

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson dead at 79 Video

'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson dead at 79

'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson dies months after revealing his battle with Alzheimer's disease.

The Robertson family is back with their revival of "Duck Dynasty." 

The A&E show aired its first episode on June 1, showing Willie Robertson, his wife Korie Robertson, and their children and grandchildren transitioning into the new "Duck Dynasty" chapter.

Willie is currently the CEO of the Duck Commander hunting company, which Phil Robertson founded in 1972 and was a vital part of the original "Duck Dynasty" series. The television show premiered 40 years later, in 2012, before it ended in 2017. 

Phil Robertson and Willie Robertson

Willie Robertson, right, is currently the CEO of the Duck Commander, which Phil Robertson founded in 1972 and was a vital part of the original "Duck Dynasty" series. (Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Willie Robertson standing next to golf clubs.

The A&E show aired its first episode on June 1, showing Willie Robertson, his wife Korie Robertson, and their children and grandchildren transitioning into the new "Duck Dynasty" chapter. (Bryan Tarnowski)

The first episode kicked off in West Monroe, Louisiana, with Willie, Silas Merritt "Si" Robertson and Jase Robertson doing what they do best – duck hunting. 

Si gave Willie a hard time for not hunting as much and not going into the Duck Commander headquarters for over a year, which prompted him to pay a visit and reevaluate his role in the company.

Willie announced that he is "semi-retiring" as CEO of Duck Commander and is looking for someone to take his place.

This 2012 photo released by A&E shows, from left, Phil Robertson, Jase Robertson, Si Robertson and Willie Robertson from the A&E series, "Duck Dynasty," airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST. (AP Photo/A&E, Zach Dilgard)

Phil Robertson, Jase Robertson, Si Robertson and Willie Robertson starred in the original "Duck Dynasty." (A&E)

He took his children, John Luke, Bella, Sadie and Will, duck hunting to find out who would be the best person to replace him. 

His youngest son, Rowdy, was away at college and his daughter, Rebecca, was pregnant and couldn't make the hunting trip. 

On the trip, Sadie shared that her father never took them duck hunting when they were kids, which Willie blames on technology and cellphones as the reason they weren't outdoors in their youth.

The episode concluded with a big family dinner, where everyone met the new addition to the family, Rebecca's son. She gave birth to her third child, Xander, in November.

On May 25, Korie Robertson took to social media to share Phil's passing after months of health concerns.

"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord."

— Korie Robertson

"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him,'" her post began.

Korie Robertson added that the family will have a private service but will share details "about a public celebration of his life."

Korie Robertson and Willie Robertson posing together

Korie and Willie Robertson shared the news of Phil's death. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol File Magazine)

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus," she added. "We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."

During a December episode of "Unashamed with the Robertson Family," Robertson's diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease was announced. Willie later spoke with Fox News Digital, saying that Phil was "battling a lot of different things right now."

"He's got a blood disorder, and then he's got the mental issues that could be early [on-set] Alzheimer's… and probably some ministrokes because of his blood," Willie explained. "And so, it could be some stroke stuff happening, that has happened. So, we're still checking on all that."

Phil Robertson speaking

Phil Robertson passed away at 79. (Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)

"But then he also has a back issue. He's fractured his back and that's where the pain’s at. So, he's kind of battling many different things at the same time."

A promotional photo for the upcoming revival of "Duck Dynasty."

"Duck Dynasty: The Revival" airs Sundays on A&E network at 9/8c. (A&E)

"Duck Dynasty: The Revival" airs Sundays on A&E network at 9/8c.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com