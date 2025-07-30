‘Duck Dynasty’ stars Willie and Korie Robertson share the hard-won lessons of decades-long marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Duck Dynasty: The Revival" stars Willie and Korie Robertson continue to prove that their relationship is rock solid after more than three decades together.

Behind the laughs, duck hunts, and camouflage, their 33-year marriage proves that lasting love isn’t about perfection — commitment, grit, and their shared faith are what keep the couple strong.

"I've always said … Try to give more than you take," Wille told Fox News Digital ahead of the "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" season finale.

"Especially in marriage … trying not to take, you know? … I got to… give more than I'm putting in. And there's times where you're obviously going to need to take… but that's kind of a mindset I've always had."

The Duck Commander CEO admitted there are moments when you need to lean on your partner, but his mindset has guided him through the chaos of business, reality TV fame and raising a family.

As for his wife Korie, she told Fox News Digital that the key to a successful marriage is showing up — every single day.

"We work hard on our relationship. We turn back in. I think there are times in 33 years of marriage and whatever marriage, you're going to start drifting apart if you're not careful… we always are just really careful to turn back to one another."

Korie noted that through life’s ups and downs, the couple’s intentional reconnection is what keeps their romance alive.

The "Duck Dynasty" stars' unwavering faith also plays a crucial role in their decades-long marriage.

"Our faith has been a huge part of that, in our commitment to God. It fuels our commitment to one another," she added. "When the going gets tough … stay in there. Commit to one another and your family. It’s so worth it."

After 40 years together and 33 years of marriage, the Robertsons told Fox News Digital that they feel truly blessed, especially with eight grandkids and their rebooted reality series on A&E Network.

The pair went on to reflect on the wild road that got them into the spotlight — with zero regrets.

"We can look back and be like, ‘God, thank you for all the things you brought us through,’ because you brought us right here," Korie said. "It didn’t come with this perfect trajectory — there’s lots of ups and downs. But stay in there."

One thing the couple noted to Fox News Digital that keeps the spark alive is having fun along the way.

"We have a lotta fun together," Korie added. "As you see on the last episode."

While "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" brought fans back to West Monroe, Louisiana, the new series leaned deeper into the Robertson family’s faith and legacy. The Robertsons told Fox News Digital that the original series, "Duck Dynasty," would never have happened without family patriarch, Phil Robertson.

Korie said they hoped future generations would be inspired by Phil's dedication to his faith and how it transformed his life.

"Just in passing down that legacy — one of the things that we've just been reminded of over and over again is just this man who lived down on the river, didn't own a cell phone or a computer — what God did with his life. Because he was just truly passionately sold out for Jesus," she said.

Korie continued, "And so, I think for all of us, it's brought even more of a boldness to our faith to say like, 'Hey, we follow Jesus, and that's who we are.' And if you want to know more about it, come talk to us because it's brought a full life."

"And a changed life," Willie added. "There would never have been a ‘Duck Dynasty’ show. There wouldn't have been company had his life not changed. This family would not have stayed together."

In May, Phil died at the age of 79. The family patriarch had previously battled multiple health conditions, including Alzheimer's disease.

Phil famously founded Duck Commander in 1972. The "Duck Dynasty" television show premiered 40 years later, in 2012, before it ended in 2017.

The season finale of "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" airs Sunday, Aug. 3 on A&E Network.