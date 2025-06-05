'Duck Dynasty' revival showcases Willie Robertson's new 'semi-retired' life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Willie Robertson found a new way to occupy his time now that he is "officially semi-retired" as CEO of the Duck Commander hunting company.

On the second episode of the Robertson family's new adventure, "Duck Dynasty: The Revival," Willie used his free time to watch all seven of his grandchildren without any additional help.

In the episode, Willie's wife, Korie Robertson, was skeptical of her husband's ability to watch all of their grandkids alone, so she recruited her mother to set up shop outside their house in case Willie needed a hand.

"Now that Willie is fully 'semi-retired,' he lost his mind thinking he's going to take care of all the grandkids at one time," Korie said. Willie replied, "You know my philosophy. 'Go big, or go home.' So, I'll take all of 'em."

Willie also shared that his grandkids call him "Dubbs," which is short for "W." They call their grandmother "KK" or "K-Mama."

While Willie was busy entertaining, Korie paid a visit to "Duck Dynasty" OG – Silas Merritt "Si" Robertson. Si told Korie that he had seen Bigfoot and pitched hunting him as a new documentary for the family.

Si shared that Bigfoot has a distinctive odor and suggested the group get a "smell radar" to be able to track him down.

The A&E show aired its first episode on June 1, showing Willie, Korie and their children and grandchildren transitioning into the new "Duck Dynasty" chapter.

Willie is currently the CEO of the Duck Commander hunting company, which Phil Robertson founded in 1972 and was a vital part of the original "Duck Dynasty" series. The television show premiered 40 years later, in 2012, and ended in 2017.

The new series debuted shortly after the family announced Phil's death.

On May 25, Korie took to social media to share Phil's passing after months of health concerns.

"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him,'" her post began.

She added that the family will have a private service but will share details "about a public celebration of his life."

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus," she added. "We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."

Phil had been dealing with severe health problems leading up to his death. During a December episode of "Unashamed with the Robertson Family," Robertson's diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease was announced.

Willie later spoke with Fox News Digital, saying that Phil was "battling a lot of different things right now."

"He's got a blood disorder, and then he's got the mental issues that could be early [on-set] Alzheimer's… and probably some ministrokes because of his blood," Willie explained. "And so, it could be some stroke stuff happening, that has happened. So, we're still checking on all that."

"But then he also has a back issue. He's fractured his back and that's where the pain’s at. So, he's kind of battling many different things at the same time."

Phil's wife, Miss Kay Robertson, the beloved matriarch of the "Duck Dynasty" clan, is facing a difficult chapter marked by grief and declining health after the loss of her husband.

"Kay is not in the best of health," Willie told USA Today Network . "We’re trying to help her out as much as we can."

The 77-year-old was noticeably absent from the "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" premiere party on June 1, hosted in Monroe, Louisiana.

"Some of it is, she is just depressed," Willie remarked. "She lost her partner of 60 years."

Her son continued to share that Kay made appearances in early episodes of the "Duck Dynasty" reboot. However, her declining health prevented her from filming and being featured in later episodes.

Kay's health issues first came to light in April, when her son Jase Robertson shared on the podcast "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" that she had suffered a fall and developed an infection that required hospitalization.

Jase said, "We were kind of dealing with the fact that maybe this is it."

"Duck Dynasty: The Revival" airs Sundays on A&E network at 9/8c.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Pung contributed to this report.