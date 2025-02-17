'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson Huff was 'super anxious' to share third pregnancy news with her family

Sadie Robertson Huff admitted it was "such a shock" to find out she was pregnant with her third child.

Robertson, 27, was so consumed with filming new episodes of her family's recently rebooted reality television show "Duck Dynasty" that she was worried her pregnancy wouldn't fit into the right timeline.

The "Whoa That's Good" podcast host has two daughters with husband Christian Huff, but was "mostly nervous" about telling her mother she was pregnant again.

‘DUCK DYNASTY’ STAR SADIE ROBERTSON SHEDS LIGHT INTO FAMILY NOW, WITH NEW KIDS, SPOUSES AND ‘MISADVENTURES’

Robertson announced her third pregnancy with an adorable carousel of black-and-white family snaps shared on Instagram.

"Our hearts are so full," she wrote. "Another little love joining the Huff family."

Robertson's oldest daughter, Honey, 3, had been telling friends Sadie was pregnant with a baby boy even though she wasn't yet with child, she said on her podcast.

"Later on, actually I did find out I was pregnant, which was such a shock, but great shock — we were totally surprised," Robertson said. "And so, this season of our life has been so crazy and so full, with filming and all the things that come with that, and that wasn't necessarily our timeline or our plan that we thought were gonna have a baby."

'DUCK DYNASTY' STAR 'UNCLE SI' ROBERTSON HOSPITALIZED AFTER HUNTING ACCIDENT

Immediately after finding out she was pregnant, Robertson said she was "totally overwhelmed" upon thinking about telling her family about their baby news.

"This season of our life has been so crazy and so full, with filming and all the things that come with that, and that wasn't necessarily our timeline or our plan that we thought were gonna have a baby." — Sadie Robertson

"I was mostly nervous to tell mom because the show has been so much," she said.

"I just know how busy we all are right now, and how busy you are right now," Sadie's mother, Korie Robertson, said on the podcast. "And, you don't usually wait."

Sadie noted, "I don't wait a second. When I found out I was pregnant with Haven, I FaceTimed my mom to tell her, and I was literally five minutes down the road."

She waited five days more than she planned to tell her family, which felt like an eternity.

"Especially cause we were together every single day, and like, I was just trying to act like my whole life was not about to totally change, although it was totally changing," Sadie said. "I just remember whenever I told you, I was super anxious. Life is so crazy right now. I have to tell you I'm pregnant, and you about fell on the floor. You were like, ‘What?’"

"I just about fell on the floor," Korie said. "I'm so excited. Obviously, I cannot believe you're about to be a mom of three, and anytime a baby comes is the perfect time, but yes. I had no idea."

"I was just trying to act like my whole life was not about to totally change, although it was totally changing." — Sadie Robertson

Sadie admitted her mom calmed her nerves surrounding the baby news.

"You helped me so much because I was so nervous and felt so overwhelmed, and you kind of just need one person to say to you — especially your mom — 'This is such great news. This is amazing. You're gonna be the best mom to three, and it's all gonna be OK.'"

A&E announced last month that the hit show would be revived eight years after it aired its final episode. "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" will focus on Phil Robertson's son , Willie, his wife, Korie, their adult children, John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella and Rebecca, and their grandchildren, according to a synopsis.

The original "Duck Dynasty" aired for 11 seasons from 2012-17. Per A&E, the show peaked at 11.8 million viewers.