'Duck Dynasty' star gives birth to third daughter, shares name with deep family ties

"Ducky Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson welcomed her third child into the world with her husband, Christian Huff.

Robertson, 28, announced the birth of her third daughter on Instagram Sunday, while the show was simultaneously airing an episode featuring her sex reveal party.

The reality television personality also revealed her baby girl's name on social media, a moniker closely connected to her family legacy.

"And while we are having a reveal party… Meet Kit Carroway Huff," Robertson wrote online.

Sadie and Christian's daughters – Haven Belle, two, and Honey James, three – were pictured meeting their new sister as they visited their mother in the hospital after delivery.

"In LOVE with our little Kit!!! She is a dream," Sadie's mother Korie Robertson wrote.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Sadie's homage to her own family with her daughter's name, and wrote, "The name, I'm crying. Miss Kay's name."

"It's my middle name too," Sadie responded back. "We all share it."

On Monday, the podcast host shared another photo cuddling her new addition while recovering back at home.

"Kit - Bearing Christ, Pure 🕊️🎀 God has hand crafted every detail of her story, and we are just in awe of His goodness," she wrote.

"We can’t wait to watch all that He has for her life unfold. Soaking it all in."

Robertson announced her third pregnancy with an adorable carousel of black-and-white family snaps shared on Instagram earlier this year. "Our hearts are so full. Another little love joining the Huff family."

Robertson's oldest daughter had been telling friends Sadie was pregnant with a baby boy even though she wasn't yet with child, she said on her podcast.

"Later on, actually I did find out I was pregnant, which was such a shock, but great shock — we were totally surprised," Robertson said on her "Whoa That's Good" podcast .

"And so, this season of our life has been so crazy and so full, with filming and all the things that come with that, and that wasn't necessarily our timeline or our plan that we thought were gonna have a baby."

A&E announced earlier this year that the hit show would be revived eight years after it aired its final episode. "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" focuses on the late Phil Robertson's son , Willie, his wife, Korie, their adult children, John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella and Rebecca, and their grandchildren, according to a synopsis.

The original "Duck Dynasty" aired for 11 seasons from 2012-17. Per A&E, the show peaked at 11.8 million viewers.