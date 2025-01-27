'Duck Dynasty' star 'Uncle Si' Robertson hospitalized after hunting accident

"Duck Dynasty" star Silas "Uncle Si" Robertson recently spent three days in the hospital after a hunting accident.

On his "Duck Call Room" podcast, co-hosts Justin Martin and Phillip McMillan explained that Robertson fell from a boat while hunting in Arkansas and landed on his oxygen tank. Because of the accident, Robertson missed last week's and this week's podcast episode, which sparked concern among his fans.

"Typical Silas Robertson: In a dang hurry to get out of the boat," Martin said on Monday's episode, recapping the incident. "He went to take a long step instead of waiting for us to move the decoys and the shotguns. … A BDH, a big dang hurry, and he fell."

"When he fell, he fell on his oxygen machine. You know how he wears it like a bandolier," Martin continued.

Martin explained that immediately after Robertson fell, he quickly got up in an attempt to play off the fall.

"I think he didn't want anybody to see that he fell," Martin explained. "Except the problem is you're covered in mud now, so we know that he fell."

Martin said that the hunting group asked Robertson several times if he was OK, and he insisted that he was. However, as the day went on, Martin noticed that Robertson was very quiet and was concerned about if he had a concussion.

McMillan, an alum of "Duck Dynasty" and co-host of the "Duck Call Room" podcast, chimed in and said he found Robertson days later and questioned him about his health.

"Man, I'm in a lot of pain … I've been in pain for three days," Robertson told McMillan.

While he was in pain, his oxygen levels were also low, according to McMillan and Martin. Robertson's family decided to force him to the emergency room where an X-ray found that he suffered bruised ribs from the fall.

Robertson's oxygen levels were low due to panic attacks he was having because of the extreme pain he was in. Since the injuries weren't more severe, Robertson was given medication and sent home to recover.

"Things can go sideways pretty fast out there," McMillan said, referring to the hunting accident.

The news of Robertson's fall comes on the heels of A&E announcing that the "Duck Dynasty" series is being revived and will focus on the lives of Phil Robertson's son, Willie, and his wife, Korie.

"The most-watched nonfiction series in cable history, ‘Duck Dynasty,’ is returning to A&E with the new series ‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival,’" the network announced.

A&E stated that 20 one-hour episodes have been ordered, or two seasons, and the series is set to premiere this summer. A specific date has not yet been released.