Actor Hagen Mills dead at 29 after attempting to carry out murder-suicide, cops say

Actor Hagen Mills is dead after allegedly attempting to carry out a murder-suicide in Kentucky, Fox News has learned.

The 29-year-old, who starred in FX's "Baskets," was found dead in Mayfield, Ky., on Tuesday after allegedly shooting a woman at a residence, the Mayfield Police Department confirmed to Fox News.

According to Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent, officers responded to a call after 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a woman who had been shot. Upon their arrival, officers met a woman named Erica Price, 34, of Mayfield, who had visible "gunshot wounds to her arm and chest," police said.

Price informed officers that the gunman was Mills, who had shot her and then turned the gun on himself, police said.

According to police, Price was transported to the hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon. After conducting an investigation, police confirmed that Price is the mother of Mills' young daughter.

Mills' daughter and Price's mother were both present at the home at the time of the incident but were not injured, police said.

The Mayfield Police Department said it is now investigating the incident as an attempted murder-suicide.

According to an IMDb page for Mills, the 29-year-old actor was best known for his roles in "Baskets," "Swedish Dicks" and "Bonnie & Clyde: Justified."