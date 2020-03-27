Drew, Jonathan Scott and more HGTV stars thank frontline workers in home video messages

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

HGTV stars are showing their appreciation for all workers fighting the coronavirus.

In an Instagram clip shared by the home and design channel on Friday, a handful of personalities are seen in home video messages, sharing their gratitude for medical professionals, as well as those considered essential workers, who are keeping "things as normal as they can possibly be."

The one-minute video starts with the hashtag #HomeTogether, which according to People magazine, the channel is using to encourage people to stay at home to help "flatten the curve."

“How’s it going guys?” "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott first asks, which is then followed by a slew of HGTV personalities saying hello.

“I know it’s a strange time for a lot of us,” "Good Bones" star Karen Laine says before "Love It or List It" star Hilary Farr notes: “We must do a shoutout for all those people who are making things tick along."

Throughout the clip, HGTV personalities thank everyone from healthcare professionals to individuals delivering packages to grocery store workers.

Meanwhile, "My Lottery Dream Home" host David Bromstad also encourages fans to "make sure that you’re reaching out to your friends and family."

“We’re all in this together," adds Christina Anstead of "Flip or Flop" and "Christina on the Coast."

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott chimes in elsewhere in the post.

Also featured in the video are "Love It or List It" star David Visentin, Jeremiah Brent and husband Nate Berkus of "Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House," "Unspouse My House" star Orlando Soria, "Windy City Rehab" star Alison Victoria, Jasmine Roth of "Hidden Potential," and Ben and Erin Napier from "Home Town."

As of Friday evening, the number of those infected with COVID-19 surpassed 593,000 globally as the number of deaths reached more than 27,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.