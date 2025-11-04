Drew Barrymore’s ‘bad mammogram’ led to cancer scare and emergency biopsy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Drew Barrymore revealed she recently had a cancer scare that left the actress reeling.

Barrymore opened up about needing to have an emergency biopsy during Monday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." The actress spoke with guest Tig Notaro on the show, who underwent a double mastectomy in 2016 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Notaro recently produced a documentary about poet Andrea Gibson's battle with terminal ovarian cancer.

"This is the thing I've wanted to risk talking about on this show because I recently had a scare," Barrymore said.

"I'm completely fine, but I did get a bad mammogram and I got taken into that room, and then I had an emergency biopsy and I waited those five days," she explained.

The "50 First Dates" star admitted she didn't know how to approach the subject of cancer on her show.

"I have been wanting to discuss a certain subject on this show, and I did not know how," Barrymore said. "It is a very tough one to approach."

"But, having seen your documentary, I feel like I might be able to start scratching the surface here because of what you guys were brave enough, bold enough and smart enough to put out into the world, which is clearly being embraced, so I think that also gives us a little more confidence."

Barrymore has long advocated for consistent cancer screenings.

Last October, Barrymore donned a hospital gown on her show as she got a mammogram in front of her studio audience. She explained she gets the screening done every year.

"I'm about to put my breasts in a machine known as a mammogram," she told the audience.

Barrymore and the technician went through all the steps of the X-ray process.

In Monday's episode, Barrymore and Notaro also spoke about the filmmaker's documentary – "Come See Me in the Good Light."

"This documentary also gives you such an intimate portrait not only of these people's lives, but what the journey of going through cancer is like, and it is not heavy," Barrymore said.

"There's a confidence, a courage, a strength, a reality, a humanity."

