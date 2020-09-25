Drew Barrymore, ex-husband Tom Green reunite after 15 years of not speaking

Drew Barrymore got incredibly emotional during a recent reconnection with her ex-husband Tom Green after 15 years of not seeing or speaking with him.

The “50 First Dates” star, 45, reunited with the funnyman on the Friday edition of her talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show” and fought tears as she explained to Green, 49, “I think the world of you and I celebrate you and I always have and always will.”

Green glowed as Barrymore exuded her sentiment and he made it a point to memorialize the touching moment.

“I was so happy when you invited me on the show,” he said. “It’s been too long … We really did not talk for about 15 years.”

For Green and Barrymore, the former pair met when Barrymore tapped Green to play her muse and boytoy “The Chad” in “Charlie’s Angels.”

The couple was inseparable during their heyday and Barrymore stood by Green’s side through his rising career on MTV with “The Tom Green Show” and in his lowest moments in 2000 when Green battled testicular cancer.

"That was so exciting getting to do that movie with you. We hit it off right away,” Green said, reflecting on their time on set together.

Barrymore and Green married in 2001 but the union fizzled quickly and they soon ended things just a year later.

"He was doing reality television before there was reality television, so as his girlfriend and supporter of that, I was on a ride I did not totally understand," Barrymore admitted of the “whirlwind” life she and Green led.

Barrymore opened up about her reunion with Green, describing the meeting as a “fun celebration.”

“It wasn’t for TV and TV sensationalism,” she told Entertainment Tonight following the on-air show. “It’s very emotional and there was a meaning and a depth to it.”

Barrymore chalked their fissured marriage up to the fact they were so young at the time and less mature than they both are today.

“We were just kids. We’re both more grown-up now and there has been a whole life lived,” she said. “It’s wild to reconnect.”

“I guess that goes back to the ‘Timing Is Everything’ sign I have in my entryway,” Barrymore continued. “Somehow Tom Green and I have found our way back into each other’s lives through oddly the timing and the medium of television, and that kind of is where we first met.”

“So maybe that’s a full circle thing,” she added. “I think for Tom and I, we’re like, ‘Wow there’s been a lot of growth and life lived on both sides of our universes in these last 20 years.'”

Barrymore’s marriage to Green served as the second time she had exchanged nuptials. She was also married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995.

The actress would go on to lead a number of relationships in the public eye, including with Justin Long and most recently with art dealer Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016 and with whom she shares two daughters, Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6.

She declared earlier in the month that she will "never get married again."