Canadian comedian Tom Green becomes an American citizen

Comedian Tom Green looked ecstatic as he announced he was now an American citizen after living in the U.S. for two decades.

Green, 47, shared a clip of himself waving the U.S. flag as he attended the naturalization oath ceremony with many others in Los Angeles on Wednesday, TMZ reported. The clip also featured a recorded video of President Trump welcoming the new citizens to the U.S.

Green, who was born in Canada, told TMZ he became a citizen mostly because he wanted to vote and will now get a chance to do so in the 2020 presidential election.

He previously tweeted about his immigration status and not being able to vote in October 2012, ahead of President Barack Obama's re-election against Republican challenger Mitt Romney.

"I am not an American citizen. I can not vote in the election. I am a permanent resident of the USA. I am Canadian," he said then.

The stand-up comedian who was briefly married to Drew Barrymore, famously documented his testicular cancer journey in an MTV series titled “The Tom Green Cancer Special.”