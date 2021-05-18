Drew Barrymore regrets working with Woody Allen, praises Dylan Farrow for speaking out

Drew Barrymore regrets her time working with Woody Allen years ago.

The actress, who entered the talk show arena in 2020, revealed on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Monday that she was "gaslit" into working with the Oscar winner , now 85.

She made the revelation to her guest Dylan Farrow, adoptive daughter of the disgraced director.

"I worked with Woody Allen. I did a film with him in 1996 called ‘Everyone Says I Love You’ and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen," Barrymore recalled to Dylan, 35.

Barrymore said she became regretful years later when she became a mother.

"Then I had children, and it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told. And I see what's happening in the industry now and that is because of you making that brave choice. So thank you for that," she said.

Barrymore was referring to Dylan's allegations that Allen molested her as a child. The allegations and family divide were explored in the HBO documentary series "Allen v. Farrow," released earlier this year. Dylan's mother, Mia Farrow, 76, and her brother Ronan Farrow, 33, also participated in the series.

Allen has denied the allegations for almost 30 years and Mia declined to press charges at the time.

"I'm trying not to cry right now," Dylan responded to Barrymore. "It's so meaningful because it's so easy for me to say, ‘Of course you shouldn’t work with him. He's a jerk. He's a monster.' I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story and what I went through was important enough to reconsider that."

Dylan pointed out that her family was contacted by producers to participate in the series. She said she was surprised to learn that some of her siblings signed on to participate publicly because "we wouldn't talk about it with each other."

"In terms of like family meetings, not really," she said of the process. "There was communication. Interestingly, the documentary has led to greater communication between us as a result."

She also confirmed she did not watch the series with her mother but it wasn't possible due to being in "separate quarantine pods" amid the ongoing pandemic.

"I sort of heard everything from her after the fact," she said. "It was a very strange pathway that we navigated separately and together. It definitely changed a lot about how me and my mom relate to each other and interact with each other. There's just a very renewed level of respect from woman to woman."

In the first episode, Dylan does not go into detail about the abuse she alleges she suffered under her adoptive father when she was a child. However, she does reiterate claims she previously made in a 2014 open letter published by The New York Times. According to Yahoo Entertainment , she claims Allen would relentlessly pursue her when he was at their apartment, allegedly coaxing her into inappropriate situations.

"I have memories of getting into bed with him. He was in his underwear, and I'm in my underwear, cuddling," she says. "I remember his breath on me. He would just wrap his body around me, very intimately."

After adopting Dylan, Mia and Allen conceived Ronan. Shortly after that is when Dylan says the abuse began. Mia alleges that she too noticed a change in Allen’s approach to the children at that time.

Following the premiere episode of the four-part series, Allen and Soon-Yi released a statement to Fox News further denying the allegations against him and questioning the legitimacy of the HBO project.

"These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods," the statement reads. "Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so."

The statement continues: "As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts."

Following the premiere of the first episode, Ronan supported his sister by sharing a photo of the two of them together on Instagram with the caption, "Proud of my sister."

Allen would eventually go on to marry Soon-Yi, noting in his 2020 book "Apropos of Nothing" that he understands why the relationship angered his ex but claims he has no regrets about his relationship to the woman who is 35 years his junior.

