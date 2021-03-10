Drew Barrymore reveals whether or not she’ll make another film after putting movies ‘on a back burner’

Drew Barrymore has no plans to return to the movie industry anytime soon.

Calling into SiriusXM’s "Andy Cohen Live" on Wednesday, the "50 First Dates" actress, 46, was asked about a potential return to film, which she quickly shot down.

"If I’m being honest, the answer is no, I don’t want to be on a film set right now," Barrymore, who currently hosts her eponymous talk show, revealed. "But that could change when my kids are older."

"I stopped doing these when my kids were born, because I’ve done it since I was in diapers at 11 months old is when I started," Barrymore continued.

"And it was a no-brainer to me to put making movies on a back burner so that I could be present and raise my kids myself," she explained. "I didn’t want to be on a film set asking the nanny how the kids were. I was like, ‘That is not my journey.’"

Barrymore's most recent film appearance was in 2020's "The Stand In" following a five-year hiatus from film, per IMDb.

Barrymore then talked about how stepping away from film allowed her to explore other opportunities while raising her children.

"And so when you step away from it, it’s a lot less scary," the talk show host revealed. "And you know, I’ve started brands. I was able to write a book. I got to do at the perfect time, this like Netflix show called ‘Santa Clarita Diet.’ That was, I have to say I was so knee-deep into mothering my kids. I was like, I don’t know who I am anymore. I think I went way too far the opposite direction."

Barrymore also discussed how "Santa Clarita Diet" factored into her late career and how the Netflix series "saved" her through a tumultuous time. From 2017 to 2019, she starred in and served as an executive producer for the show.

'"And if I can’t remember that I’m an individual with a skill set, I might die," she continued. "So then I got to play this woman who gets to eat people and it was exactly how I felt. And it was just perfect and it was comedy and it was delicious and it was fun and it was irreverent and I couldn’t have loved it more. And it really saved me."

"I had gained a lot of weight, I had lost my way, I was going through a really difficult divorce in that it just was the worst thing and everything I didn’t want to happen — and that’s what made it difficult," Barrymore said. "And I just got to remember, like, you are a person with a history. You’re not just a lost mother. You are, you know, a human individual and you can go and get lost into something and find yourself again."

Barrymore noted that the series "was the greatest thing" that could've "ever happened" to her.

"So it reminded me to not lose the baby with the bathwater in that I don’t want to be filming all the time because I want to raise my kids. It’s like you are this person, don’t ditch who you are for your kids. I think that’s a recipe for disaster and parenting," she concluded.

Since the wrapping of the Netflix series, the actress has now focused on hosting and producing her talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," which premiered on CBS in September 2020.