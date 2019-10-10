Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson cozy up as she recovers from surgery

Miley Cyrus is back at home cozying up to boyfriend Cody Simpson after undergoing surgery for tonsillitis.

The 26-year-old singer was all smiles on her Instagram Stories Thursday as she posed alongside a shirtless Simpson, 22, to inform fans that she’s out of the hospital and recovering with her new man.

“She made it home,” Cyrus wrote over the black-and-white snap. “Recovering from surgery. Send all the vibe$.”

She also shared a video of herself brushing her teeth as he posed in the mirror.

Simpson took to his own Instagram Stories later in the day to share an image of them together, as well as one of just Cyrus wearing a sweatshirt that reads, “Freedom.”

“My sick girl finally free,” he wrote over the second picture.

On Tuesday, the singer revealed via her Instagram Stories that she had been admitted to a local hospital just one day after she announced on social media she was suffering from tonsillitis.

Simpson seemed to be there to support his new girlfriend every step of the way. Not long after Cyrus gave fans a health update, she tweeted a photo that showed her cuddling up next to Simpson as he played the guitar.

When Cyrus first revealed she was sick with tonsillitis on Monday, she shared two photos on her Instagram Stories, which showed Simpson paying the singer a visit.

“The DR. is back …. luckiest,” she captioned a photo of Simpson playing guitar beside her.

The Australian singer previously shared a poem he wrote amid rumors that his relationship with Cyrus is heating up.

They've been spending a lot of time together since they were outed as an item earlier this month when they were caught smooching at a store in Los Angeles.

Cyrus announced her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, 29, in August after just seven months of marriage. As the news of her divorce broke, Cyrus was spotted on an Italian vacation with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter, who in turn had just split from her husband Brody Jenner.

Carter, 31, and Cyrus called it quits in September after just over a month of dating.