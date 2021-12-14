Billie Eilish began watching porn at age 11: 'I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed'

Billie Eilish admitted she began watching porn at 11 years old during Monday's appearance on "The Howard Stern Show."

Eilish, 19, said she feels "incredibly devastated" to have been exposed to "so much porn."

"As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace," Eilish told Stern during the interview. "I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11."

"I think it really destroyed my brain, and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn."

Eilish claimed that the more she watched porn, she began to watch "abusive" BDSM porn.

"It got to a point where I couldn’t watch anything else unless it was violent; I didn’t think it was attractive," she told Stern.

"I was a virgin. I had never done anything. And so, it led to problems … The first few times I had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to."

Eilish spoke about how "angry" she is that porn is "so loved."

"I’m so angry that porn is so loved," Eilish blasted. "And I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was OK."

The "Ocean Eyes" singer also criticized the porn industry for creating unrealistic expectations for women.

"The way that vaginas look in porn is f---ing crazy," Eilish said. "No vaginas look like that. Women’s bodies don’t look like that. We don’t come like that."