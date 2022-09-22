Drew Barrymore says she can go 'years' without sex

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Drew Barrymore doesn't need a man.

The actress revealed Wednesday on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that she can go "years" without having sex.

"What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time?" she joked to co-host Ross Mathews about actor Andrew Garfield saying he abstained from the act for half a year to prepare to play a priest.

"I was like, ‘Yeah, so?’" said the mother of two, who has admitted she does not "know how to date with kids."

"That’s the headline: ‘Drew can go six months, no big deal,'" Mathews said, promoting her to clarify "oh, years."

Barrymore divorced her third husband, Will Kopelman, in 2016. She was previously married to Tom Green and Jeremy Thomas. She and Kopelman share daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 8.

The "He’s Just Not That Into You" star is not currently in a serious relationship and told the "Today" show in 2020 she was "scared" to find love again after her divorce and felt a part of her had "closed."

Earlier this year, she talked about the struggles of dating as a single mom.

"I’m not there yet," she said on her show. "I have two young girls, and I don’t want to bring people home. I think that it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could ever even introduce them to my daughters."

She said for a long time she convinced herself it was her choice not to date but "I don’t think I’ve said out loud that it’s really because I have two daughters."

She also called herself "old-fashioned" last year when it comes to romance.

"I’m not really aggressively looking, but watching this old-fashioned show was weirdly this keyhole entry point for me to accept the modern world because I am so old-fashioned," Barrymore told James Corden on the "Late, Late Show" of watching "Bridgerton," a period romance.