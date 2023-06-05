Drew Barrymore ‘cannot wait’ until her mom is gone, says she can't 'grow' while she is 'on this planet'

Drew Barrymore opened up about her relationship with her estranged mother, Jaid Barrymore, during a new interview.

Barrymore, 48, became emancipated from her mother at the age of 14 and struck out to live on her own. The actress previously told Jeannette McCurdy, who titled her own memoir "I'm Glad my Mom Died," she couldn't speak all of her truths because "certain people are alive."

The actress said she doesn't have the luxury of her mother being gone in the same way as McCurdy and Brooke Shields, whom she's also interviewed.

DREW BARRYMORE BREAKS DOWN TO PAMELA ANDERSON ABOUT RAISING KIDS IN SPOTLIGHT: ‘THEY DIDN’T SIGN UP FOR THIS'

"All their moms are gone, and my mom’s not," Barrymore told Vulture. "And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t have that luxury.’ But I cannot wait. I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow. I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to f---ing grow in spite of her being on this planet."

Within an hour, Barrymore expressed regret over what she said.

"I dared to say it, and I didn’t feel good," the "Charlie's Angels" star explained. "I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up."

The interview, part of which was conducted before Mother's Day, also featured a separate conversation with Barrymore that happened at a later date. Barrymore revealed she had texted her mother a simple "happy birthday" message, and her mother responded saying she was proud of the actress.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I was really excited I could tell you I’ve done some serious work and I do feel different. I forgive my mom," she told the outlet. "I forgive my dad. I’ve never forgiven myself, but I’d like to, and I’m ready to."

Barrymore has been candid about her relationship with her mother, whom she financially supports to this day. She told Norm MacDonald in 2018 that their relationship was more like a "best friend."

"She was like, 'Do you want to go to school and get bullied all day, or do you want to go to Studio 54?' And I was like, 'Yes, absolutely!'" Barrymore recalled.

"The Drew Barrymore Show" host has emphasized that her emancipation was "necessary."

"When I got emancipated by the courts at 14 years old, the umbilical cord was severed, and I have not been the same since," she wrote in a Mother’s Day blog post. "It was necessary for me to step away and start to become my own person. And at the age of 14, my own parent."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP